Someone Photoshopped President Biden Wearing Rolex’s New Bubble Watch on April Fool’s Day

President Joe Biden made a seismic horological shift over the weekend—or so it seemed.

POTUS was pictured wearing a bold new Rolex that was only just revealed at Watches & Wonders last Monday. The Oyster Perpetual, which features technicolor bubbles all over the dial, represents a dramatic departure from the president’s previous Datejust. So dramatic, in fact, that it was entirely fabricated. The image shared by IFL Watches on Instagram on Saturday had actually been photoshopped for an April Fool’s Day prank.

“To celebrate April Fool’s Day, which happened to coincide with the most anticipated event for watch enthusiasts, Watches & Wonders in Geneva, I decided to create a lighthearted, watch-related joke,” Ivan Fatoni, social media manager at IFL Watches, said in a statement. “Joe Biden popped up in my mind straight away.”

The post had been liked by nearly 15,000 users, but the comments showed most quickly cottoned on to the joke. “You had me—for about two seconds . . . until I noticed the date today,” one watch enthusiast wrote. “I know today is April 1,” another said.

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual with the bubble dial. Rolex

The quirky yet classic Rolex on Biden’s wrist is very much real, though. The newcomer has all of the fundamental features of the Oyster Perpetual collection—chronometric precision, a waterproof Oyster case, and a self-winding movement with a Perpetual rotor—but is distinguished by an unconventional dial that is dotted with bubbles in five vivid hues (candy pink, turquoise blue, yellow, coral red, and green). This quartet of colors was actually introduced to the line back in 2020 but has never before been arranged in such a striking way. The watchmaker also unveiled three new kaleidoscopic Perpetual variants with a dizzying jigsaw puzzle motif.

The left-of-center piece could actually work well with Biden’s laidback yet classic style. The president isn’t afraid to juxtapose immaculately tailored suits with bomber jackets and Ray-Ban aviators, for instance. The Rolex that is currently in his rotation is nothing to sneeze at, of course. The Oystersteel model is mounted on a jubilee bracelet and a sports very presidential blue dial. It also comes with the crown’s instantly recognizable and magnifying cyclops-lensed date window. In the past, Biden has been spotted wearing an Omega Seamaster Professional 300M and an Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch.

Perhaps the president could try Omega’s new Gold MoonSwatch next?