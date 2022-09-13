Drake Rocked an Ultra-Rare Rolex Sky Dweller in a Music Video. Now It’s up for Sale.

Drake knows his way around an OTT timepiece. And now you can, too.

Last month, the Canadian rapper sported an ultra-rare Rolex Sky Dweller (ref. 326259TBR) in a music video for his “Staying Alive” produced by DJ Khaled. Now, it’s up for grabs via luxury watch dealer Diamond Watches London.

The dazzling 42 mm timepiece was produced as an “off-the-books” edition of the Sky Dweller by Rolex in 2021, according to Hypebeast. Only one other model in the series features a white gold case. Drake’s former Rollie sets itself apart with a diamond-set 18-karat white gold case and bezel. It also has a Meteorite dial that mirrors crushed ice, Baguette-diamond hour markers and a black Oysterflex rubber strap that helps the diamonds pop even more.

A front-facing view of the rare Rolex Sky Dweller in its accompanying case Diamond Watches London

In the music video, which also features Lil Baby, Drake can be seen dressed in scrubs like a doctor. He walks around what looks like a hospital emergency room, checking on patients with the distinct Rolex on his wrist.



Reportedly, this edition of the Sky Dweller was produced exclusively for the Chinese market in limited numbers. DWL’s founder, Danny Shahid, claims he acquired the watch from a close contact who “deals directly with Drake.” The emcee is believed to have owned it for just a few weeks, seeking to replace it with the same model on a factory-set 18k white gold bracelet. (Note: Robb Report did not independently confirm these details.)

The “One Dance” rapper is certainly no stranger to attention-grabbing watches. In 2021, he showed off a custom diamond-encrusted Patek Philippe Gold Ellipse via Instagram that was inspired by one worn by late Queen Elizabeth II in 1984. The rapper was also spotted at the NBA playoffs this year in a hyper-limited edition of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 with a Tiffany blue dial. And, maybe most memorable of all, he rocked a $750,000 Richard Mille Erotic Tourbillon, complete with an NSFW slogan on the dial, to the 2019 NBA Finals.

A view of the watch’s case back and diamond-set strap clasp Courtesy of Diamond Watches London

As for this Sky Dweller, you can expect the piece, like all in the line, to display two time zones and feature a deep red color in one of the 12 windows that indicates the current month. The watch also houses an automatic movement. Though not specified in the listing, it could be Rolex’s in-house calibre 9001, which was introduced with the 2012 edition of the model. It has an impressive power reserve of up to 72 hours.



Of course, a timepiece with this much bling (not to mention hip hop pedigree), won’t come cheap. Diamond Watches London has set the price for the diamond-encrusted Sky Dweller at £400,000 GBP, or approximately $468,000.