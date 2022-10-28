Rare Watches by Rolex, A. Lange & Söhne and Patek Will Lead Antiquorum’s Upcoming Auction

Next month, Geneva is the place to be. In the first week of November, the Swiss city will host three major events in the realm of jewelry and watchmaking: GemGenève, the GPHG award ceremony and a blockbuster Antiquorum watch auction.

Taking place at the Beau Rivage Hotel Genève on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, Antiquorum’s Important Modern and Vintage Timepieces sale will include 481 lots, with horological grails from some of the industry’s biggest names.

The auction will kick off with three major timepieces going under the gavel. The first is a Rolex Datejust Ref. 16030 (estimate: $19,900 to $39,800) from the personal collection of Sergio Vieira de Mello. The late Brazilian diplomat was named the High Commissioner for Human Rights by UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan in 2002. One year later, he was tragically killed in a terrorist attack. This elegant stainless-steel Datejust carries on his legacy and even comes with a letter of authenticity from his wife.

A. Lange & Söhne Lange 1 Ref. 151.025.

The second notable watch is an A. Lange & Söhne Lange 1 Ref. 151.025 (estimate: $34,800 to $55,000). This particular timepiece features an extremely rare integrated platinum Wellendorf bracelet. According to the watchmaker, fewer than 50 such examples were produced. Furthermore, this will mark the first time Antiquorum has offered a full platinum version at auction.

The first day will conclude with an outstanding Patek Philippe (estimate: $300,000 to $498,000). The stainless-steel Ref. 1463 features a unique two-tone silver dial and original Breguet numerals. It’s striking, to say the least. In addition to these three remarkable pieces, the auction will include a vast array of wrist candy from the likes of Tissot, Urwerk, Audemars Piguet and F.P. Journe.

The first 200 lots will debut beginning at 2 pm local time on the first day, and the remaining 281 lots will be revealed in two different sessions on the second day beginning at 10 am and 2 pm, respectively. Previews of the auction will begin November 2 at the Antiquorum Showroom and will be held by appointment from 10 am to 6 pm daily. In addition, the auction house will host a preview cocktail hour on November 4 at 6.30 pm, with RSVP required.