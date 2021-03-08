Richard Mille’s Latest Ladies’ Watches Combine Carbon TPT With Gold and Diamonds

Richard Mille highlights its feminine side with the introduction of two new RM 07-01 automatic models that boast all the high-tech hallmarks of the brand without sacrificing elegance.

The RM 07-01 Automatic Starry Night and the RM 07-01 open-link red gold and Carbon TPT (thin ply technology) bracelet are both housed in tonneau-shaped cases made with Carbon TPT, a high-performance, lightweight material sought for its strength and beloved for its beguiling surface damascene patterns and moiré sheen.

The RM 07-01 Automatic Starry Night employs Carbon TPT on both its case and strap (the latter weighing just 29 grams). The model evokes the nighttime sky with a profusion of brilliant diamonds in prong settings, scattered over the bezel and dial.

This is no small feat of machining. “Unlike gold, which an artisan can shape with their own tools to make prongs for holding the gems, the hardness and resistance of Carbon TPT require specialist CNC machines equipped with diamond bits to provide the mitraillage [drilling] for setting,” according to a brand statement. “Hand-polished prongs in 5N red gold are produced separately and then embedded in the many stone settings of varying diameters destined to hold fast the piece’s 181 diamonds.”

The innovation in the RM 07-01 open-link red gold and Carbon TPT bracelet is apparent in the way that two polar opposite materials — one the epitome of preciousness and the other a mark of high-tech performance — are interwoven and hand-finished in links that combine matte and polished effects for an unexpected, utterly original look. (The model’s bezel and caseback are also forged from Carbon TPT.)

Both models are equipped with in-house Calibre CRMA2, a skeletonized automatic movement with hours, minutes and a variable-geometry rotor

The RM 07-01 Automatic Starry Night and the RM 07-01 open-link red gold and Carbon TPT bracelet are available exclusively at Richard Mille boutiques worldwide, and retail for $268,000 and $226,000, respectively.