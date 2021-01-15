Richard Mille Introduces a New $180,000 Ladies Watch in All-White Ceramic

The newest model to join the RM-037 collection from avant-garde watchmaker Richard Mille has all the signature elements collectors have come to expect of the brand: a tonneau-shaped case; a blend of futuristic materials, including high-tech ceramic; and a skeletonized automatic in-house movement. The one distinction from most RM models? This one’s for the ladies.

Let’s start with the RM-037’s case of white ceramic. This isn’t just any ceramic, mind you, but a high-tech composite known as Alumina Toughened Zirconia (ATZ) ceramic that, in addition to being hypoallergenic and exceptionally hard, also boasts superior resistance to scratches, shocks and abrasion. Formed when aluminum oxide powder tubes are injected at a pressure of 2,000 bar, the material has enhanced rigidity and minimal porosity. And it’s guaranteed to remain blindingly white.

The rest of the watch—which features a satin-finished white gold caseband, a dial adorned with mother-of-pearl and diamonds, and two push buttons in polished white gold—adds a dose of elegance to the otherwise sporty-looking watch. (Though it’s tough to compete with the gem-set, 1970s-inspired RM 71-02 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman timepieces introduced in November. Studded with faceted gems such as tsavorites, spessartites, amethysts, diamonds, spinels, rubies and sapphires, with dials embellished with geometric-cut hard stones such as malachite, lapis lazuli, sugilite and pink opal, the 10 models in the collection are a tribute to the disco era, aka Switzerland’s take on Studio 54.)

Even the model’s skeletonized automatic-winding in-house movement, the Richard Mille CRMA1 calibre, comes dressed up in a red gold variable-geometry rotor, visible through the sapphire glass. (Meanwhile, the baseplate and bridges are fashioned from black PVD-treated grade 5 titanium.)

In terms of functionality, the RM-037 includes an oversize date display at 12 o’clock and a function selector at 4 o’clock, used to select between winding the movement or setting the time.

Available exclusively at Richard Mille boutiques worldwide, the model retails for $180,000.