Richard Mille’s Most Complicated Wristwatch Now Comes in a Sleek Gray Colorway

Richard Mille’s most complicated wristwatch just got a facelift.

The RM 65-01 Automatic Split Seconds Chronograph was first released in 2020 with a case, bezel, caseband, and caseback all crafted from black carbon TPT (Thin Ply Technology). The newly unveiled model is instead finished in a gray quartz TPT that gives it a lighter, brighter feel than the Darth Vader-esque original.

The chronograph’s 44 mm case houses a color-coded display that sees each pusher matched to a function “to avoid all confusion,” according to the watchmaker. Light blue covers the hour and minute markers and the small seconds at 6 o’clock, whereas classic blue is highlights the date display. Orange indicates the chronograph’s sweep seconds hand and the 30-minute and 12-hour totalizers, while yellow is linked to the winding mechanism and purple is featured on the split-seconds hand.

Dial and caseback views of the RM 65-01 Automatic Split Seconds Chronograph in gray quartz. Richard Mille

In addition to all the gray quartz parts, the newcomer is equipped with a satin-finished titanium crown that has been micro-blasted and polished. Titanium was also used for the chronograph buttons and the engraved plate on the caseband. In stark contrast, the rapid-winding pusher is made of lemon-yellow Quartz TPT.

A look at the model’s caseband with a rapid-winding pusher. Richard Mille

The timepiece runs on a skeletonized, automatic winding movement called the RMAC4. The in-house caliber sports the latest generation split-seconds mechanism and a new column wheel. The titanium baseplate has also been optimized for a low weight and resistance ratio.

The watchmaker says the chronograph was subject to “merciless tests” to ensure it can correctly function in any situation. Power reserve will depend on how much the chronograph features are used but you can expect around 60 hours. To top it off, the gearbox on the crown incorporates a function selector that makes it possible to switch between traditional winding, semi-instantaneous date adjustment, or setting the time.

The RM 65-01 Automatic Split Seconds Chronograph in gray quartz is now available for $353,000 at Richard Mille boutiques worldwide.