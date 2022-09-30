Richard Mille’s Colorful New Tourbillon Has a Smiley Face-Topped Dial and Crown

Richard Mille’s new timepiece is a reminder to turn your frown upside down.

Dubbed the RM 88 Automatic Winding Tourbillion Smiley, the playful watch houses a micro-blasted, yellow gold smiley figure in a tripartite case. The whimsical sculpture is set among others including a prickly cactus, cocktail glass and pink flamingo. Made to celebrate and emphasize the uplifting values behind the original Smiley drawn by French journalist Franklin Loufrani over 50 years ago, the watch reportedly took three years to make.

A closer look at the colorful dial sculptures (left) and a view of the watch’s movement through its caseback (right). Richard Mille

The bezel and caseback of the watch are crafted from ATZ white ceramic. The material is made from tubes of aluminum oxide powder injected at a pressure of nearly 2,000 bars. ATZ is well-known for being one of the hardest materials in the world, next to diamonds, with high resistance to scratches. In fact, diamond tools were used during the watch’s manufacturing to painstakingly create its curved bezel and satin finish. The RM 88’s caseband is made of 18-karat 5N red gold for a unique contrast.

All of the watch’s colorful micro-sculptures were handcrafted by artisan Oliver Kuhn. The happy ensemble—which also includes a blossoming flower, rainbow, golden pineapple and rays of sunshine—is placed around the central Smiley motif. Each is appliquéd on top of an auxiliary baseplate. The Smiley, however, sits above the others on the motion-work bridge, which features polished anglage and drawn edges.

The eye-catching timepiece can keep up with Richard Mille’s other offerings, too. It’s equipped with the watchmaker’s new CRMT7 calibre, a skeletonized automatic tourbillion movement. It performs at a frequency of 28,800 vph and achieves up to 50 hours of power reserve.

Made of grade-five titanium, the movement’s bridges are coated with a complex double PBD coating in black and gold. This finish also appears on the back of the baseplate, which can be viewed from the watch’s openwork caseback. Apart from the watch’s vibrant yellow strap, the placement of the signature smiley on its crown ties the piece together.

The RM 88 Automatic Tourbillion is limited to just 50 units. You’ll find more details on the exuberant timepiece on Richard Mille.com.