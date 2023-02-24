Richard Mille Just Unveiled Its First Women’s Sports Watch

Richard Mille’s latest release is all about girl power.

The new RM 07-04 Automatic Sport is the brand’s first women’s sports watch. Available in six radiant colorways, the wrist candy artfully mixes form with function. Three years in the making, the piece is featherlight yet robust enough for active athletes. In fact, it was developed in partnership with ​​noted sportswomen such as golfer Nelly Korda (above), runner Nafi Thiam, high jumper Yuliya Levchenko, snowboarder Ester Ledecká and racing drivers Aurora Straus and Margot Laffite.

First and foremost, the timepiece tips the scales at just 36 grams, including the Velcro strap. (That’s about the same as a dozen pennies if you’re wondering.) Depending on the model, the watchmaker’s trademark tonneau-shaped case is made from either Quartz TPT or Carbon TPT. The two materials protect the movement while reducing the overall fighting weight. The 30 mm case also features curved edges for added comfort.

Racing driver Aurora Straus. Richard Mille

To power the piece, Richard Mille developed a new, very compact automatic movement that is skeletonized for added pizzaz. Forged from titanium, the CRMA8 caliber is resistant to shocks and can handle as much as 5,000 Gs of acceleration. The watch is also water-resistant to 164 feet (50 meters), in case you’re a swimmer, and has a power reserve of 50 hours.

French race car driver Margot Laffite. Richard Mille

In addition, the watch is fitted with a function selector that eliminates all pressure on winding the stem. The push-button at four o’clock allows the wearer to switch between the neutral (N), winding (W) or time setting (H) positions with a simple press. A hand at 5 o’clock then displays the selected function.

The Carbon TPT model in black. Richard Mille

“Offering a women’s skeleton sports watch is a gamble that few have dared to take,” Richard Mille’s creative and development director Cécile Guenat said in a statement. “This collection is as much about aesthetics as it is about technicity.”

The Quartz TPT model in green. Richard Mille

Speaking of aesthetics, the one Carbon TPT model sports a subtle black hue, while the five Quartz TPT variants are offered in creamy white, mauve, salmon, green and dark blue. The crown, baseplate and bridges are made of titanium, as is the insert that shows the signature of the model. The RM 07-04 Automatic Sport is marketed as a women’s watch, but it can, of course, be donned by any gender. You’ll just need around $185,000.