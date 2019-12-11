Richard Mille’s Latest Watch Is a $189,500 Collaboration With Italian Soccer Coach Roberto Mancini

Richard Mille refuses to be pigeonholed. The avant-garde watchmaker just disrupted his long streak of making watches for lovers of fast cars with a timepiece that’s perfect for the pitch.

The new RM 11-04 Automatic Flyback Chronograph builds on a wristwatch, the RM 11-01, released in 2013 and named for Roberto Mancini, head coach of Squadra Azzurra, the Italian national football team. That watch, built in collaboration with Mancini, was designed to track time during a soccer match and featured a dedicated dial for tracking half-time, extra time and overtime.

Mancini explained the need for a wristwatch with such a detailed level of time-tracking like this: “Every last minute, every second is precious and carries the potential to overturn the outcome of a match.”

The RM 11-04 is also named for Mancini, who left Italy for two years to coach the Saint Petersburg Zenith. His return occasioned the introduction of a follow-up to the RM 11-01 featuring a zippy new look, including a sporty new case in virtually indestructible Carbon TNT; the colors of the Italian flag, Il Tricolore, on the dial; and Squadra Azzura’s official shade of blue—an attention-getting hue—on the bezel, crown, pusher caps and rubber strap. (The team’s nickname translates to “Blue Squad.”)

In addition to displaying hours, minutes, seconds, an oversize date and month, the skeletonized automatic movement at the heart of the RM 11-04, calibre RMAC3, features a flyback chronograph with central minutes counter and variable-geometry rotor, and an annual calendar to boot (meaning the watch automatically adjusts for months with 30 or 31 days). The power reserve varies between 45 and 55 hours, depending on whether the chronograph is running.

The model’s baseplate and bridges are all made of grade 5 titanium, a Richard Mille signature.

The RM 11-04 Automatic Flyback Chronograph Roberto Mancini retails for $189,500 and is available exclusively at Richard Mille boutiques worldwide.