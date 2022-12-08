Richemont Is Bringing Its TimeVallée Store to the US for the First Time—on a Cruise Ship

Along with fun in the sun and swank amenities, cruises are known for their elegant shopping experiences. Now Richemont is getting in on the action by unveiling a watch boutique on the high seas—and in the US—for the first time.

The luxury goods conglomerate partnered with MSC Cruises to take the TimeVallée storefront on its maiden voyage in both the marine industry and in the United States. On Wednesday, the newest ship from the world’s third largest cruise brand was docked in NYC’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal for its official naming ceremony before it headed south to its permanent home port in Miami. Now known as MSC Seascape, the vessel will carry a wide selection of timepieces from the industry’s top watchmakers.

Richemont created its TimeVallée concept back in 2014 as an innovative multibrand destination, offering a full selection from its prestigious watch houses. In less than a decade, the brand has launched more than 30 TimeVallée boutiques across the Middle East, Asia and Europe. Two of its most recent openings took place this year, with a Lucerne outpost opening in September and a destination in Doha’s Hamad International Airport arriving just ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Now, Richemont is continuing to expand the concept in new markets, thanks to this latest collaboration with the Geneva-based cruise line.

Richemont’s TimeVallée Boutique on the MSC Seascape. Ivan Sarfatti

“We are delighted to partner with MSC to open TimeVallée at sea for the first time,” shared Michael Guenoun, CEO of TimeVallée International. “We are bringing the utmost luxury experience for watch lovers to discover a unique luxury retail concept where clients can discover and browse through the most sought-after fine watchmaking brands.”

Richemont’s TimeVallée Boutique on the MSC Seascape. Ivan Sarfatti

Aboard the Seascape, the TimeVallée store showcases the latest models from Cartier, Baume & Mercier, Hublot, IWC, Montblanc, Panerai and TAG Heuer. The look and feel of the space instantly transports you from the high seas to a watch lover’s paradise, with neutral colors and sleek display cases abound. Here, you’ll find a team of watch experts with extensive brand knowledge to guide you through the large selection and help you find the perfect purchase.

Richemont’s TimeVallée Boutique on the MSC Seascape. Ivan Sarfatti

The MSC Seascape will begin setting sail from Miami early next year, with two different seven-night itineraries in the Caribbean and the Bahamas on offer—both of which include a visit to Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island marine reserve. Later in 2023, the MSC Meraviglia will return permanently to New York City as the cruise line continues to grow its US offerings with a home port at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. This will mark the first time one of the brand’s ships will originate from a dock in the northeastern United States year-round. Hopefully, we’ll be able to see another TimeVallée boutique on board.