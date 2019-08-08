Quantcast
Each Vintage Car in RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction Is Paired With a Classic Watch—Here’s the Breakdown

James Bond's original Aston Martin is up for auction, along with some other seriously cool cars and watches.

1965 Aston Martin DB5, Rolex Submariner 6538 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's and Bob's Watches

Get ready to roll. Bob’s Watches, a watch e-tailer known for its selection of high-end, pre-owned Rolexes and other top timepieces, is collaborating with classic car auction company RM Sotheby’s to offer 18 rare driving watches inspired by the rare cars to be auctioned off at RM Sotheby’s auction at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in Monterey August 14 to 17. The watches will be on view along with the cars in Monterey, but bidding for the timepieces will take place online between August 14th and August 20th.

“This is the pinnacle of car events, and we’re so honored and humbled to be a part of it,” says Paul Altieri, owner of Bob’s Watches. “Cars and watches really go together and this is a billionaire’s playground.”

1965 Aston Martin DB5 "Bond Car"

1965 Aston Martin DB5 “Bond Car”  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex Submariner 6538 "James Bond"

Rolex Submariner 6538 “James Bond”  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

The most coveted car on the block will be the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 ‘Bond Car,’ one of two examples directly purchased by Eon Productions for the James Bond flick Thunderball, marking the beginning of the Bond-Aston Martin relationship that would span five decades. The DB5/2008/R model has undergone a full restoration and has an estimate of $4,000,000 to $6,000,000, but will likely sell for above its top estimate.

It takes a very special watch to pair with Hollywood’s most famous car. As a result, Altieri is parting with a Rolex Submariner 6538 (estimate $180,000-$280,000)—the original watch worn in the first Bond flick Dr. No and in subsequent 007 films—from his personal collection. “One of the first question RM Sotheby’s asked me was if I had a 6538 and I said, ‘No’,” says Altieri. “They said, ‘Oh, come on!’ I’ve actually got a couple of them in my private collection, but I wasn’t sure I wanted to part with one. But I eventually started warming up to the idea because it’s such a cool car. The watch is supposed to have a black dial, but this one has turned into this tropical caramel color—it’s even more beautiful in person. So I hate to let it go, because it’s such a rare watch, but it’s for a good cause.”

1994 McLaren F1 LM-Specification

1994 McLaren F1 LM-Specification  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Patek Philippe Nautilus 3710/1A

Patek Philippe Nautilus 3710/1A  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

Another highlight is a Patek Philippe Nautilus 3710/1A (estimate $40,000-$60,000) selected as the pairing to a 1994 McLaren F1 LM-Specification. The Nautilus, of course, is one of the hottest watches on the market and this is a unique opportunity to get your hands on one that comes with the model’s first upgrade.

“Both the Nautilus and the McLaren are heightened versions of the classic,” says Ripley Sellers, Bob’s Watches senior editor. “They are both beyond desirable and rare—this particular Nautilus has a power reserve, which was one of the first augmentations to be installed in the model.” The McLaren, meanwhile, was sent back to the automotive company’s manufacture to be modified by the original owner. It is one of only two examples modified by the factory to LM specifications, comes equipped with an unrestricted GTR racing engine and Extra-High Downforce Kit, and has less than 13,352 miles. And it comes with a whopping estimate of $21,000,000 to $23,000,000. That’s a price tag that will make a Nautilus seem like pocket change—a 3710/1A sold at Phillips last year for $102,500.

“Assuming the winning bidder spends just the top estimate of $23 million on the McLaren, the sales tax along is going to be almost $2 million and then the buyer’s commission is going to be another 25 percent on top of that,” says Altieri.

The watches, which were selected by Altieri and Jonathan Burford, Sotheby’s watches and clocks specialist in Los Angeles, are so perfectly paired it’s hard to imagine any of the potential car buyers not picking up the wrist candy to go with them. Take a look at the rest of the pairings below.

Porsche Type 64 (estimate available upon request)/Omega Speedmaster 2988-1 (estimate $35,000-$55,000):

1939 Porsche Type 64

1939 Porsche Type 64  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Omega Speedmaster 2988-1

Omega Speedmaster 2988-1  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

 

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (estimate $200,000-$250,000)/Omega Speedmaster 145.012 (estimate $8,000-$12,000):

1957 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Roadster

1957 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Roadster  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Omega Speedmaster 145.022

Omega Speedmaster 145.022  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

 

1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SW B Coupe Aerodinamico (estimate $2,900,000/Rolex ‘Pepsi’ GMT-Master II (estimate $15,000-$25,000):

1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupe

1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupe  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex Pepsi GMT-Master II

Rolex Pepsi GMT-Master II  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

 

1962 Ferrari 250 SWB California Spider by Scaglietti (estimate $10,500,000)/Rolex Submariner 1680 (estimate $15,000-$25,000):

1962 Ferrari 250 SWB California Spider

1962 Ferrari 250 SWB California Spider  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex Red Submariner 1680

Rolex Red Submariner 1680  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Fuel-Injected Split-Window Coupe (estimate $120,000-$160,000)/Rolex GMT-Master 16758 (estimate $15,000-$25,000):

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Fuel-Injected Split-Window Coupe

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Fuel-Injected Split-Window Coupe  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex GMT-Master 16758

Rolex GMT-Master 16758  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

 

1964 Shelby 289 Cobra (estimate $825,000-$900,000)/Heuer Autavia 1163 (estimate $9,000-$14,000):

1964 Shelby 289 Cobra

1964 Shelby 289 Cobra  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Heuer Autavia 1163

Heuer Autavia 1163  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

 

1965 Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype (estimate $7,000,000-$9,000,000)/Rolex Explorer II 1655 (estimate $15,000-$25,000):

1965 Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype

1965 Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex Explorer II 1655

Rolex Explorer II 1655  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

 

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy by Scalietti (estimate $2,900,000-$3,500,000)/ Rolex Explorer 1016 (estiimate ($13,000-$18,000):

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy by Scaglietti  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex Explorer 1016

Rolex Explorer 1016  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

 

1971 Ferrari 365 GTB4 Daytona Berlinetta by Scaglietti (estimate $675,000-$750,0000)/Rolex Daytona 6263 (estimate $70,000-$90,000):

1971 Ferrari 365 GTB4 Daytona Berlinetta

1971 Ferrari 365 GTB4 Daytona Berlinetta  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex Daytona 6263

Rolex Daytona 6263  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring (estimate $130,000-$190,000)/Rolex Submariner 11610LV (estimate $12,000-$18,000):

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex Submariner 16610LV

Rolex Submariner 16610LV  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

 

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO (estimate $2,550,000-$2,800,000)/Rolex Daytona 16523 (estimate $10,000-$15,000):

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex Daytona 16523

Rolex Daytona 16523  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

 

1985 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole (estimate $100,000-$150,000 without reserve)/Rolex GMT-Master 1675 (estimate $12,000-$18,000):

1985 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole

1985 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex GMT-Master 1675

Rolex GMT-Master 1675  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

 

2005 Porsche Carrera GT (estimate $1,200,000-$1,500,000)/Rolex Daytona 116500LN (estimate $20,000-$30,000):

2005 Porsche Carrera GT

2005 Porsche Carrera GT  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex Daytona 116500LN

Rolex Daytona 116500LN  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

 

2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 ($500,000-$600,000)/Rolex Submariner 116610LN (estimate $10,000-$15,000):

2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0

2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex Submariner 116610LN

Rolex Submariner 116610LN  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

2017 Pagani Huayra Roadster (estimate $2,750,000-$3,250,000)/Rolex Sea-Dweller 126603 ($17,000-$25,000):

2017 Pagani Huayra Roadster

2017 Pagani Huayra Roadster  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex Sea-Dweller 126603

Rolex Sea-Dweller 126603  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

 

2019 McLaren Senna (estimate $1,350,000)/Rolex GMT-Master II 126710BLNR (estimate $15,000-$25,000):

2019 McLaren Senna

2019 McLaren Senna  Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

 

Rolex GMT-Master II 126710BLNR

Rolex GMT-Master II 126710BLNR  Courtesy of Bob's Watches

