A Roger Dubuis Huracán vs a Hublot Ferrari: Which Supercar-Inspired Timepiece Clocks the Faster Finish?

The two supercar-inspired watches go head to head.

Roger Dubuis Lamborghini Hublot Ferrari Roger Dubuis/Hublot

Cars and watches aren’t so different. Both feature serious feats of engineering, and the two worlds have long collaborated to create timepieces that take design cues from beloved autos. Among them are two recent entries: the all-black Roger Dubuis Excalibur Huracán, which is inspired by the Lamborghini, and Hublot’s Big Bang Ferrari 1000 GP in white gold, a tribute to Scuderia Ferrari’s 1,000th Grand Prix. These Italian automakers certainly have a whole lot of history between them, but how do their watches fare in a head-to-head?

Roger Dubuis
Excalibur Huracán

Hublot Big Bang Ferrari
1000 GP White Gold

NUMBER PRODUCED

$49,000

NUMBER PRODUCED

$52,600
CASE MATERIAL

Black titanium

 CASE MATERIAL

18-karat white gold
IS IT WATERPROOF?

It would probably survive a shower.

 IS IT WATERPROOF?

Sure, if you’re just going surfing.
FASTEST TIME

The 2020 Huracán can go from
0 to 62 in 2.9 seconds.

Huracan wheel

Lamborghini

FASTEST TIME

Scuderia Ferrari is having a not-so-great season
this year, so…next?

Ferrari Scuda

Ferrari

AUTOMOTIVE INSPIRATION

The rotor takes cues from the rims of the Huracán’s wheels.

AUTOMOTIVE INSPIRATION

Ferrari’s famous prancing-horse logo is right there.

UNDER THE HOOD

60 hours of power reserve

UNDER THE HOOD

72 hours of power reserve

LOGOS: BULL VS. HORSE

Yes, two.

LOGOS: BULL VS. HORSE

Nope.

OTHER COLLABORATION

A limited edition with Pirelli that featured
rubber inlays from the brand’s tires.

Roger Dubuis Pirelli watch

OTHER COLLABORATION

A limited-edition, midnight-blue chronograph
with the UEFA Champions League.

Hublot UEFA Champions watch

WHICH CAME FIRST, THE CARMAKER OR THE WATCH MANUFACTURER?

Lamborghini has 32 years on Dubuis.

WHICH CAME FIRST, THE CARMAKER OR THE WATCH MANUFACTURER?

Ferrari, by 33 years.

ALSO INCLUDED WITH PURCHASE

Well, uh. . .a box.

ALSO INCLUDED WITH PURCHASE

A pair of driving gloves signed by Scuderia’s current drivers.

SWAP IT FOR THE MOTOR?

It’s worth about a quarter of a 2020
Lamborghini Huracán Evo.

Lamborghini Huracán Evo

SWAP IT FOR THE MOTOR?

It’s worth one-sixth of a 2020 Ferrari
812 Superfast.

Ferrari 812 Superfast

