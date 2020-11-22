A Roger Dubuis Huracán vs a Hublot Ferrari: Which Supercar-Inspired Timepiece Clocks the Faster Finish?

Cars and watches aren’t so different. Both feature serious feats of engineering, and the two worlds have long collaborated to create timepieces that take design cues from beloved autos. Among them are two recent entries: the all-black Roger Dubuis Excalibur Huracán, which is inspired by the Lamborghini, and Hublot’s Big Bang Ferrari 1000 GP in white gold, a tribute to Scuderia Ferrari’s 1,000th Grand Prix. These Italian automakers certainly have a whole lot of history between them, but how do their watches fare in a head-to-head?
Roger Dubuis
Hublot Big Bang Ferrari
NUMBER PRODUCED
$49,000
NUMBER PRODUCED
$52,600
|CASE MATERIAL
Black titanium
|CASE MATERIAL
18-karat white gold
|IS IT WATERPROOF?
It would probably survive a shower.
|IS IT WATERPROOF?
Sure, if you’re just going surfing.
|FASTEST TIME
The 2020 Huracán can go from
|FASTEST TIME
Scuderia Ferrari is having a not-so-great season
|AUTOMOTIVE INSPIRATION
The rotor takes cues from the rims of the Huracán’s wheels.
AUTOMOTIVE INSPIRATION
Ferrari’s famous prancing-horse logo is right there.
UNDER THE HOOD
60 hours of power reserve
UNDER THE HOOD
72 hours of power reserve
LOGOS: BULL VS. HORSE
Yes, two.
LOGOS: BULL VS. HORSE
Nope.
OTHER COLLABORATION
A limited edition with Pirelli that featured
OTHER COLLABORATION
A limited-edition, midnight-blue chronograph
WHICH CAME FIRST, THE CARMAKER OR THE WATCH MANUFACTURER?
Lamborghini has 32 years on Dubuis.
WHICH CAME FIRST, THE CARMAKER OR THE WATCH MANUFACTURER?
Ferrari, by 33 years.
ALSO INCLUDED WITH PURCHASE
Well, uh. . .a box.
ALSO INCLUDED WITH PURCHASE
A pair of driving gloves signed by Scuderia’s current drivers.
SWAP IT FOR THE MOTOR?
It’s worth about a quarter of a 2020
SWAP IT FOR THE MOTOR?
It’s worth one-sixth of a 2020 Ferrari