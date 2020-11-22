A Roger Dubuis Huracán vs a Hublot Ferrari: Which Supercar-Inspired Timepiece Clocks the Faster Finish?

Cars and watches aren’t so different. Both feature serious feats of engineering, and the two worlds have long collaborated to create timepieces that take design cues from beloved autos. Among them are two recent entries: the all-black Roger Dubuis Excalibur Huracán, which is inspired by the Lamborghini, and Hublot’s Big Bang Ferrari 1000 GP in white gold, a tribute to Scuderia Ferrari’s 1,000th Grand Prix. These Italian automakers certainly have a whole lot of history between them, but how do their watches fare in a head-to-head?