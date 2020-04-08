Roger Dubuis and Lamborghini Teamed Up to Create a Wrist-Worthy Ode to the Huracán

Roger Dubuis’ latest watch release is almost as adrenaline-inducing as the car that inspired it.

The daring Swiss watchmaker has turned out an all-black number dubbed the Excalibur Huracán which nods to the brand’s collaboration with the famed Italian automaker. Thanks to an integrated manufacturing process that allows the company to whip up some seriously exciting creations, this new style has novel construction and an equally innovative look.

Referred to as a super watch––much as the Lamborghini’s Huracán is referred to as a supercar––it is powered by an automatic RD630 calibre movement housed within a 45mm black titanium case. A 12-degree angled balance wheel represents the movement signature associated with the Italian car manufacturer. Ditto for the 360-degree oscillating weight inspired by and reproducing the same kind of speed effect as a Huracán wheel. Those automotive details continue with a bridge whose strut-bar design is reminiscent of those found on the V10 engine of the luxury car.

Since Roger Dubuis was founded in 1995, the company has always looked for new ways to bend (if not shatter) the rules of conventional watchmaking. That might be why its partnership with Lamborghini seems so fitting. Both craft a product whose technical sophistication is delivered with a healthy dose of extravagance. And both forge creations meant to perform.

The collaboration began in the spring of 2018 with the launch of the limited-edition Excalibur Aventador S. That timepiece was limited to 88 examples and the results for the skeletonized model––a specialty of Roger Dubuis’––proved so successful that the brands have continued working together since.

The Excalibur Huracán is available from Roger Dubuis for $49,000.