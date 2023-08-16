Roger Moore’s Rare 007-Inspired Omega Seamaster Is Heading to Auction This Fall

James Bond has been sporting an Omega Seamaster since GoldenEye in 1995. Apparently, Roger Moore rocked the dive watch in real life, too. The late British actor, who played 007 in seven films between ’73 and ’85, owned a very special iteration of the Seamaster that will go under the gavel at Bonhams this fall.

The 180-lot auction, which will take place in London on October 4, will include Bond memorabilia and rare collectibles that were amassed by Sir Roger before his death in 2017. Highlights include the mohair double-breasted dinner suit he wore in A View to a Kill, a pair of his retro Lamborghini skis, and this fine piece of Swiss wrist candy.

Omega has launched a few different versions of the Seamaster Diver 300M over the years in honor of various Bond milestones. This particular limited edition was released in 2012 to celebrate 50 years of the franchise. (Fittingly, the upcoming auction coincides with the 50th anniversary of Moore’s first appearance as the secret agent in Live and Let Die.)

WATCH

The dial features a distinctive 007 pattern. Bonhams

The sleek timepiece features a 41 mm steel case, a unidirectional rotating bezel in black ceramic, a screw-in crown, and a helium escape valve at 11 o’clock. Under the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lies a black dial decorated with a distinctive diagonal pattern that reads “007.” The face is also fitted with dot hour markers, polished pointed baton hands with luminous tips, and a date window at 3 o’clock. Flip it over, the transparent caseback showcases a gun-barrel design with a bullet decoration on the rotor.

The watch is powered by a certified self-winding chronometer with a co-axial escapement and rhodium-plated finish. The in-house automatic movement (caliber 2507) has 27 jewels and a power reserve of 48 hours. The model is also water resistant 1,000 feet (300 meters). Perfect if you need to dive deep on a mission.

The clasp is engraved with a special message to the actor. Bonhams

This Seamaster was aptly limited to 11,007 examples, with Moore’s being number 3,113. The actor’s piece also has a special message inscribed on the folding clasp of the stainless steel bracelet. The message reads, “To Roger love from Michael and Barbara.”

This piece of cinematic history will cost you, of course. The Omega typically runs between $4,000 and $8,000 on the second-hand market, but Moore’s personalized Seamaster is expected to fetch between $25,500 and $38,300 (£20,000 and £30,000) at the upcoming auction. It has been on the wrist of a Bond, after all.