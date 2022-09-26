28 Rolex Terms Every Watch Collector Should Know, From Coronet to Double Swiss Underline

So you saved up for your first Rolex, and you decided to go the “vintage” route. But now, a problem — what in tarnation is all this stuff, these weird terms and phrases being bandied about? “Frog foot” and “gilt” and “tropical” and “Bart Simpson”—frankly, it sounds like the frenzied mutterings of some drunken cartoon character in a contemporary production of Alice In Wonderland. How exactly does all this relate to watches, and to Rolex watches, more specifically?

Admittedly, Rolex aficionados love this stuff. It’s like a secret, coded language that signals that someone else is an insider, that that person loves horological esoterica as much as the next nerd. But it’s also not that complicated, for a variety of reasons, not least of which is that we’ve compiled a cheat sheet for you. Now, the next time you see that vintage watch dealer, you can be sure that you’ll be on an equal footing. (Or, if not an equal footing, per se, at least he or she will know that you are someone with passion.)

NOTE: If you’re looking for a guide to Rolex watch nicknames—i.e. the nicknames of different watch models—click here. What we’re cataloging in this piece is terminology related to aspects of watch dials, cases, etc, rather than nicknames of particular references.

Essential Rolex Terminology

2-Line: A dial with only two lines of text above the 6 o’clock marker, such as certain Ref. 14060 Submariners without denoted Chronometer certification. Some prefer the uncluttered looks of these dials.

Rolex Submariner 14060 Photo: Courtesy Crown & Caliber

4-Line: A dial with four lines of text. On a Ref. 14060M Submariner, for example, this would add the chronometer certification to the model name and depth rating.

Rolex Submariner Ref. 114060 Claude Bossel

Bark Finish: A feature of certain President bracelets in which the gold material is etched to look like bark.

Rolex Day-Date With a Bark Finish Bracelet Bob’s Watches

Big Crown: Certain early Submariners featured an oversized, 8mm winding crown—these include references 6200, 6538, and 5510.

1955 Rolex “Big Crown” Submariner 6200 Tropical Watch

Coronet: The Rolex crown logo.

The Rolex Coronet sits at 12 o’clock on a Cellini Moonphase watch. Rolex

Cyclops: A watch crystal with a built-in magnifier for the date, first released in 1948 on a Datejust model and patented in 1952. Originally these were made of acrylic and were part of the crystal; later (and current) sapphire models feature a Cyclops manufactured separately and affixed to the main crystal.

A Rolex GMT-Master II with a cyclops lens over the date aperture. Rolex

Double Swiss Underline: A particular dial on the first Daytona Ref. 6239 that features an underline beneath the word “Cosmograph” and two “SWISS” signatures—one above the 6 o’clock marker, and one below the minute track, which is partially covered by the watch’s rehaut.

The Double Swiss Underline dial on a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. Sotheby’s

Eagle Beak: A crown guard style found on certain Ref. 5512 Submariners from the late 1950s/early 1960s in which the guards are shaped like eagles’ beaks. (As opposed to the square style that preceded them, or the pointed style that followed.)

Rolex Submariner Ref. 5512 with Eagle Beak crown guards. HQ Milton

Explorer Dial: A dial featuring the Explorer I’s distinctive mix of dash, Arabic and triangular markers. This dial appeared on certain earlier Submariners such as the Ref. 6200 and certain 5513s.

1955 Rolex “Big Crown” Submariner 6200 Tropical Watch

Feet First: A dial in which the depth rating begins with feet rather than meters, i.e. “660ft=220m.” This may indicate that the watch in question—generally a Sub—was destined for the American market, but this is collector guesswork.

Vintage Rolex Submariner 5513 “Feet First” Dial (1972) Photo: Courtesy Bob’s Watches

Frog Foot: A particular type of Rolex coronet (crown) found on certain Rolex sport watches (reference 1016s, 1655s, etc.) made in the late 1960s through the mid-1970s, in which the coronet is wider and looks like the foot of…well….a frog.

Rolex Explorer Ref. 1016 with a Frog Foot Dial Bulang & Sons

Ghost Bezel: An aluminum bezel in which the coloring has faded—especially from black to blue or grayish.

Rolex GMT Master Ref. 1675 Ghost Bezel Bob’s Watches

Glossy Gilt Dial: A type of early Rolex dial in which the underlying brass dial blank is exposed, yielding text and other features (such as minute tracks, etc.) that looks golden in hue. These types of dials were eventually replaced by matte, and then by glossy dials with white printing and applied white gold surrounds.

Rolex GMT Master Ref. 1675 with a Glossy Gilt Dial Bob’s Watches

HEV: The “helium escape valve,” which features on certain Rolex Professional models such as the Sea-Dweller. This one-way valve allows helium molecules to escape the watch during decompression, which prevents the crystal from flying off the watch. (Yes—this is an actual problem—if you’re a saturation diver.)

Rolex Sea-Dweller

Matte Dial: A dial in use on Rolex sport watches (and others) from the mid-late 1960s through the mid-1980s. These did away with the “gilt” printing of the earlier gilt-gloss dials and instead featured a flat black surface with white text and painted tritium indices.

A Rolex Submariner with a Matte Dial. HQ Milton

Maxi Dial: A dial that features oversized lume plots for increased legibility.

Rolex Submariner Ref. 5513 with a Maxi Dial Bob’s Watches

Mercedes Hands: This is a unique Rolex handset featured on many references whose minute hand has a round portion divided into three equally sized portions—much like the Mercedes logo. (The first Sub to feature this handset is the Ref. 6204 from 1954.)

Rolex Ref. 124273 Oyster Perpetual with Mercedes Hands Rolex

Meters First: A dial in which the depth rating gives meters before feet, i.e. “200m=660ft.”

Rolex Submariner Ref. 5512 with a Meters First Dial Bob’s Watches

Neat Font: A dial style in which the printing is executed in a script that has been described as more standardized and “neater.” (Older Subs often feature printing that looks distinctly hand-drawn and messy.) Certain Ref. 5512 Subs feature such dials.

Rolex Ref. 5512 with a Neat Font Dial Bob’s Watches

Oyster: A highly water resistant case with a screw-down crown and screw-down caseback released in 1926 and featured on most Rolex watches ever since. (Currently, only the dressy Cellini doesn’t feature an Oyster case.)

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Ref. 126000 Models Rolex

PCG (Pointed Crown Guards): A crown guard style in which the crown guards are pointed, as opposed to squared or “eagle’s beak” guards. These can be found on Ref. 5512 Subs from roughly 1959-1963.

Rolex Submariners with Square (left) and Pointed Crown Guards Bob’s Watches

Small Crown: This term generally refers to early Subs that featured a smaller winding crown, such as the references 6204, 6205, 6536/1, and more.

Rolex Submariner Ref. 6204 Courtesy of Bob’s Watches

Spider Dial: A type of glossy dial in which the lacquer coating has developed fine cracks, aka “crazing,” resulting in a spider web-like appearance. Though a definite defect, certain collectors are attracted to this look.

Rolex Submariner Ref. 16800 With a Spider Dial Bob’s Watches

Stella Dial: A brightly colored, lacquered dial found on certain Day-Date watches from the 1970s and made for Rolex by a company called Stella. These were primarily meant for the Middle Eastern market.

Rolex Stella Dials Courtesy of Bob’s Watches

Swiss Exclamation Point Dial: A dial in which a small, circular lume plot below the vertical, rectangular one at 6 o’clock forms what looks like an exclamation point, which is joined by a “SWISS” signature below the chapter ring. This dial featured on Subs, Explorers, and GMT-Masters in the late 1950s/early 1960s for a time.

Rolex GMT Master Ref. 1675 with a Swiss Exclamation Point Sotheby’s

Super Case: Sometimes mistakenly called a “maxi case,” this describes a Submariner or GMT-Master II case with fatter lugs and a larger bezel, giving the impression of a larger watch even though certain Super cases measure 40mm in diameter like their predecessors.

Rolex Submariner Ref. 116610 with a Super Case Bob’s Watches

Tapestry Dial: A dial that features vertical ridges. Sometimes found, for example, on 5-digit Datejusts from the late 1970s/early 1980s.

Rolex Ref. 18238 with a Tapestry Dial Rolex

Tropical: A black dial that has turned brown due to degradation of the paint used, possibly due to UV exposure, humidity, moisture, etc. These dials are highly desirable if even in their coloration.