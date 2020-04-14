Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe and Chopard Are Pulling Out of Baselworld

“The decision to leave Baselworld was not an easy one to take for me, being the fourth generation of the Stern family to participate in this traditional yearly event,” said Thierry Stern in a statement. “But life evolves constantly, things change and people change as well, whether it is at the level of those responsible for the watch fair organization, the brands or the clients. We constantly have to adapt ourselves, question what we do, since what was right yesterday may not necessarily be valid today!” He added that the Baselworld show no longer represents the brand’s vision and cites a breach in trust by the organizers. Top brands have long been disgruntled with the show’s management and lack of communication as well as their decision to postpone the show until January 2021.

“We need to answer the legitimate needs of our retailers, the clients and the press from around the world,” he said. “They have to be able to discover the new models from Swiss watchmakers each year, at one time, in one place, and this in the most professional manner possible. That is why, following several discussions with Rolex and in agreement with other participating brands, we have decided to create, all together, a unique event in Geneva, representative of our savoir-faire.“

The news comes as no surprise to industry insiders, who have long been expecting Rolex and Patek Philippe, in particular, to leave the fair—a move which will, no doubt, be devastating to Baselworld’s business. It may even be the nail in the coffin. In January, LVMH watch brands Bulgari, Hublot, Zenith and Tag Heuer celebrated a new event in Dubai to show their watches, with indications that it may become a permanent affair, and Swatch Group announced it was leaving Baselworld in 2018 and created its Time to Move event in May of last year to debut its new releases (it was postponed this year, as well, due to the pandemic). Other important brands, including Grand Seiko and Breitling, have also recently left Baselworld.

Chanel, which has been showing its new pieces at the event since 1987, added that its decision to leave is part of a long-term strategy, indicating that the new platform is not a testing ground but a permanent move. “This exhibition will allow us to present all of our new creations in an environment that meets our high-quality standards,” said Frédéric Grangié, president of Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry.

Chopard has been exhibiting at Baselworld as far back as 1964 and cited the decision to leave as a “painful” one. Chopard co-president Karl-Friedrich Scheufele added that the new event with Rolex, Tudor, and Patek Philippe, will allow its business to better serve their clients and partners, as well as promote the “values and best interests of Swiss watchmaking.”

Chopard and Chanel have not made any official statements about delaying new releases in 2020 like Rolex, Tudor and Patek Philippe. Chanel has already put forward some major new pieces for the year with the new, entirely sapphire crystal J12 X-Ray and its dual-case construction designs for the J12 Paradoxe models. But given the current global environment, with manufactures and retailers shut down for an undetermined amount of time, more product releases from brands across the board are expected to be delayed. The new show, along with Watches & Wonders, will no doubt be an important event in April of next year, for top-tier clients looking to get their hands on watchmaking’s best.