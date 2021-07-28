Rolex and Its Sister Brand Tudor Just Opened Two Stylish, Adjoining Boutiques in NYC

It seems like yesterday, in 2013, that Tudor announced it would be returning to the U.S. market for the first time since 1996. The brand, founded in the 1920s, was still available in Canada and other countries, and its vintage models remained a cult favorite, thanks largely to its Tudor Submariners issued to the French Navy from the late 1950s to 1980s. Watches in its modern collections have the look and feel of those vintage models. Now, after solidly re-establishing its presence here, Tudor will open its first standalone boutique on American soil, in partnership with Tourneau/Bucherer. It’s a double delight: Tudor’s parent company, Rolex, will occupy an adjoining boutique, also run by Tourneau. The new 4,000-square-foot space, (located at 29-35 9th Avenue) is the first of its kind in the U.S. in the sense that it includes both Rolex and Tudor, each with its own entrance but connected within. It is located in the Meatpacking District of New York City.

“We are pleased to be opening our first adjoining Rolex and Tudor boutiques in downtown Manhattan—a move that is an exciting part of Tourneau’s growth and will provide an environment that suits this landmark district in both design and experience. These new boutiques are a testament to the longstanding partnership between Rolex, Tudor and Tourneau,” said Ira Melnitsky, Tourneau’s CEO.

The boutiques retain some of the building’s original aesthetics, including industrial elements such as the beams in the ceiling and two exterior brick walls. The design of the Rolex boutique reflects the spirit of the brand, with American Walnut and green accents throughout, taupe leather and bronze trim, which are featured in all its stores. It also reflects the neighborhood, with its modular design based on column gridlines and a custom stucco wall design of the New York skyline. There is terrazzo flooring and travertine walls, along with hidden sliding doors in dividing walls that can be closed to create private areas for VIP viewings. A customer lounge is anchored by a ‘Verdi Alpi’ marble wall. It is the seventh Rolex boutique in the U.S. to be operated by Tourneau.

The Tudor boutique, the brand’s first in America, is a little more sporty, with a neon sign lighting up the entryway with the brand’s slogan “Born to Dare,” and a cool wrist-shot module where guests can take photos of a watch on their wrists. You will now be able to walk into a Tudor boutique in New York City and get exclusive limited editions that are only available in the new boutique, including the Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze limited edition, along with the regular collections, including the Pelagos, Black Bay, Royal and Heritage. In the last few years, Tudor has signed on Lady Gaga, David Beckham, and the All Blacks rugby team as ambassadors. Will there be special appearances at upcoming boutique events? Stay tuned!

Swiss retail giant Bucherer acquired Tourneau in 2018 as a way to enter into the U.S. market and recently reported sales in the U.S. have been booming, despite the pandemic, compared to sales in some European cities, with the exception of Zurich and Geneva. Tourneau has more than 30 retail locations in America, while Bucherer has 36 boutiques across Europe and Switzerland.

Rolex and Tudor Boutique

29-35 9th Ave, New York, NY 10014