Rolling Stones Guitarist Ronnie Wood Painted Dials for These Sharp New Bremont Watches

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood was an artist before he was a rock-n-roller—he began making oil paintings as a teenager, after watching his two older brothers experiment with art. More recently, the British watch brand Bremont invited the 72-year-old to hand-paint the dials of its timepieces with his original creations for a collection of 47 limited edition wristwatches called “The 1947 Collection,” in a nod to Wood’s birth year.

It’s not the first time Wood has used the dials of a timepiece as canvases for his artwork. Eight years ago, Bremont’s founders, brothers Nick and Giles English, asked the musician to paint the face of a marine clock. The resulting timepiece was an ode to Wood’s love of horses. A second edition, the “Bremont Ronnie Clock,” came out in 2017.

The 42 mm 18-karat white gold wristwatches in The 1947 Collection are all one-of-a-kind. Equipped with movements sourced from Vaucher Manufacture in Fleurier, each featuring a moon phase complication. The dial designs are heavy on guitars, but also include Impressionist-like swirls and sayings like “Rock On.”

“I look at some of the dials and it brings back memories of having painted them on tour in places like Chicago, Seattle or Philadelphia,” Wood said in a statement. “In different places, I’d get a little time to spend doing some art in between looking after those little twins and the music of course.” (The rock god became a father to twin girls Gracie Jane and Alice Rose in 2016.)

To say the English brothers are “chuffed” about the collaboration is an understatement. “As a collection, the watches sit beautifully together but each have their own distinct character,” Giles said. “Having the opportunity to own an original, and wearable, Ronnie Wood artwork is quite something. It’s undoubtedly going to form an important and iconic part of Bremont’s history.”

Each piece is priced at $49,995 and is available on bremont.com.