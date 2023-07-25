Ryan Gosling Wears 3 Gold TAG Heuers at Once in the ‘Barbie’ Movie. Here’s a Closer Look.

Nothing epitomizes “Kenergy” more than wearing three TAG Heuer watches at once.

Ryan Gosling, who plays perennial sidekick Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, boldly rocks not one but three vintage gold Carrera chronographs at the same time in the hit movie. (Buzz Aldrin recently sported a trio of iconic Omega Speedys simultaneously so perhaps tripling your wrist candy is a hot new trend.)

The Canadian actor has been a TAG Heuer brand ambassador since 2021 and has embarked on many cinematic endeavors with the Swiss watchmaker. (You might remember the five-minute short the duo made in honor of the Carrera’s 60th anniversary or the Carrera Three Hands Gosling wore in The Gray Man.) This shared appreciation of film and horology paved the way for the pair’s Barbie collab.

Reference 1158 CHN. TAG Heuer

Gosling handpicked three decidedly glitzy timepieces from the archives to accentuate Ken’s bold persona and flashy style. The first is the original reference 1158 CHN from 1971. This extraordinary piece was sported by many renowned drivers in the world of motorsports, according to TAG. The sleek Milanese-style design is paired with a hefty 18-karat gold bracelet that renders it at once elegant yet imposing.

Reference 110.515. TAG Heuer

Ken’s reference 110.515 is another rare gem. Dating back to 1974, this model is distinguished by a barrel-shaped case with a striking sunray-brushed finish and an intricately engraved Côte de Genève dial.

Reference 2448 NT. TAG Heuer

Rounding out the trio is the timeless reference 2448 NT. Taking cues from the original 1963 Carrera, this timepiece features faceted lugs and other signature design elements that evoke the past yet fit with Ken’s rather daring modern wardrobe.

The watches serve as a metaphorical tool, too, symbolizing the shift from the fantastical Barbie universe to the time-centric real world. Ken’s triple-watch flex is also a way for him to show his favorite blonde his newfound possession of both time and style.

Gosling’s hot-pink Carrera Date. TAG Heuer/Getty Images

It appears Gosling is also channeling this Kenergy in real-life. The actor was spotted with a vibrant hot-pink Carrera Date on his wrist at various press junkets for the movie.

“Ryan is an amazing actor, incredibly creative and committed in each project he does, and our partnership evolves with every new project Ryan embarks on with TAG Heuer,” TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault said in a statement.

Gosling is set to star in a thriller called The Fall Guy in 2024. Let’s see what Carrera that character dons next.