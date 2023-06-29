Ryan Gosling Sported a Hot-Pink TAG Heuer Carrera to the ‘Barbie’ Press Day in Toronto

Who knew Ken had such sick taste in watches?

Ryan Gosling, who plays the fictional character in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie, showed up to a pink carpet in style on Wednesday in a new TAG Heuer Carrera. The 36 mm watch in steel features a hot pink dial that popped against the actor’s sky-blue suit, pink shirt, and horsebit loafers from Gucci at the Toronto press day.

The Carrera Date was unveiled back in March at Watches & Wonders as a new TAG Heuer “Glassbox” model. It was given the nickname because the new examples’ domed sapphire crystals resemble the profile of the acrylic crystals used on original 1960s watches. The $3,200 model runs on an in-house calibre 7 movement that provides a solid 56-hour power reserve. True to its moniker, the piece features a date window at 6 o’clock. And if hot pink is not your jam, it also comes with dials in blue, green, and silver.

Ryan Gosling on the pink carpet at a Toronto press day for Barbie. Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

Gosling has been an official brand ambassador for TAG Heuer since October 2021. His first campaign with the Swiss watchmaker spotlighted the Carrera Three Hands collection. And, in April of this year, the Canadian actor starred in an action thriller-style short film for the brand, in celebration of its 60th anniversary. The Carrera line debuted in 1963 and is named after the legendary Carrera Panamericana road race. Most models from the series feature subdials and more complex designs, leaving the new Carrera Date to offer a simple and elegant counterpoint.

TAG Heuer’s Carrera Date in stainless steel with a pink dial Courtesy of Tag Heuer

Barbie is slated to release on July 21 in America. Gosling stars alongside side Margie Robbie’s Barbie character, as they live in a pink-saturated fictional world. When they get a chance to go to visit real world, the duo embarks on a new adventure, discovering the highs and lows of life among humans.