5 Watch Brands That Are Making the World a Better Place

In the age of corporate social responsibility and impact, it is nice to know that watch brands are behaving responsibly by engaging in philanthropic activities that are directly related to helping both humanity and the environment. From Omega’s initiative to help pick up garbage on the beach to Rolex funding full research programs with the aim to give back across disciplines, here are five watch companies that are helping to keep our planet clean, conserve wildlife, or otherwise make the world a better place. When you buy a watch from these brands, you are helping to contribute to this commitment.