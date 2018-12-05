Behind the Glass: Why the Guts of a Watch Are as Important as the Body

For some serious watch collectors, what’s beneath the hood of a watch is as important as the exterior design. The blend of form and function are what continue to make watchmaking fascinating in the iPhone era. Swiss watch companies, therefore, are in constant competition to up the ante on technical innovation, which includes everything from the use of materials like titanium to create lighter movements to the use of clear synthetic sapphire crystal to highlight new architecture in the shape of a bridge or placement of a wheel. Here are some of the most creative approaches to technical creativity in 2018.