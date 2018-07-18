Color Coding: Blue Is Still a Preferred Dial Color for Watchmakers

Blue-hued dials have been a persistent favorite for years among watchmakers, and 2018 saw a slew of new releases dedicated to the color. Treatments of the dials varied from Rolex’s compelling deep-blue to pitch-black gradient color to Breguet and Omega’s decorative wave treatments. For some watchmakers like Patek Philippe, the blue dial is practically secondary to its extremely complicated interior movement. The 5270G, from the Swiss watchmaker, is its only watch to feature a minute repeater, a tourbillon, and a perpetual calendar. And for Bell & Ross, not only did the dial come in blue, but the caliber did, as well. But regardless of how deep you want to go, blue dials undoubtedly stand out year after year. Here are some of the best from 2018.