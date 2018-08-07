Rexhep Rexhepi’s Akrivia Studio Is Winning Over Serious Watch Collectors

Unimpressed by an endless stream of all-too-similar timepieces from mainstream brands, watch collectors are gravitating toward independent watchmakers like Swiss studio Akrivia. Founded six years ago by designer Rexhep Rexhepi, Akrivia’s boutique operation has earned serious fans thanks to both a very limited production—the six-person team completed only 17 pieces last year-and Rexhepi’s attention to detail. While his watchmaking methods are not dissimilar to those of other makers, Rexhepi spends significant time on his creations and imparts a high level of artistry into the finishing. Barely in his thirties, he already has impressive experience—not to mention a palpable passion for the craft. For collectors who have discovered Akrivia, that makes each timepiece worth the wait.