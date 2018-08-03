Silver Lining: Watchmakers Take on a Muted Tone for 2018
Functional, stylish, and versatile—gray was the color of choice for watch dials this year.
While blue dials popped up at nearly every major manufacture this year and green dials became a burgeoning trend, striking silvery gray dials proved to be one of the most compelling trends of the year. Why? The dials came in ornate finishes or unusual shapes and in a few cases, minimalist dials stood out in the crowd for their distinct vintage flair. Breguet and Omega’s pared down dials owe their handsome appeal to history—Breguet’s Classique Extra-Plate 5157 has the same decorative engine-turning design first invented by the watchmaker in the 18th century, while Omega’s new Seamaster pays tribute to the 1948 original. Other brands like De Bethune took a futuristic approach to the dial tone on its sharp looking DB27 Titan Hawk V2 with striking blue hour hands. In 2018, gray was anything but dull.