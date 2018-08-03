Silver Lining: Watchmakers Take on a Muted Tone for 2018

While blue dials popped up at nearly every major manufacture this year and green dials became a burgeoning trend, striking silvery gray dials proved to be one of the most compelling trends of the year. Why? The dials came in ornate finishes or unusual shapes and in a few cases, minimalist dials stood out in the crowd for their distinct vintage flair. Breguet and Omega’s pared down dials owe their handsome appeal to history—Breguet’s Classique Extra-Plate 5157 has the same decorative engine-turning design first invented by the watchmaker in the 18th century, while Omega’s new Seamaster pays tribute to the 1948 original. Other brands like De Bethune took a futuristic approach to the dial tone on its sharp looking DB27 Titan Hawk V2 with striking blue hour hands. In 2018, gray was anything but dull.