These Watches Are Serving Up the Big Points at the U.S. Open

Summer is bracketed by three of the four Grand Slam tournaments of tennis: the French Open and Wimbledon in spring and early summer, and the U.S. Open, which has its finals this weekend. Elite watch brands are eager to place their watches on the wrists of top tennis players, tapping them as ambassadors and doling out millions in endorsement money.

And the exposure is worth it. The U.S. Open is watched by some 700,000 viewers live at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City and by just under a million viewers a day on TV. In fact, 1.9 million tuned in for the ladies’ final last year, the largest audience ever. The tournament also generated 18 million interactions on social media and 92 million additional video views. With that kind of mileage, it’s no wonder that brands compete for court time.

The top stars are remarkably loyal to their sponsors. Roger Federer, for example, has been a Rolex ambassador for years. Serena Williams has been associated with Audemars Piguet since 2014, and Rafael Nadal has been sporting a six-figure Richard Mille since 2010—even though he has trouble hanging on to them. Nadal lost a custom $525,000 Richard Mille at the Rogers Cup in Toronto in 2008 and a $370,000 Richard Mille RM027 tourbillon at the 2012 French Open—which was later recovered—and nearly lost one in a locker room. Here is a look at some of the watches playing center court this week.