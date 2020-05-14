Collectors, Take Note: Sotheby’s Is Now Hosting Three Digital Watch Auctions Every Week

Auction houses are seeing online sales skyrocket during the pandemic. Christie’s is doubling down on its jewelry sales, offering increasingly high-value lots online, including a rare 28.86-carat diamond with a top estimate of $2 million in an upcoming June sale, and now Sotheby’s is upping the number of its online watch auctions to three per week, starting this month.

In April, Sotheby’s says it raked in $4.6 million in online watch sales setting a new record for the house—54 percent of buyers had never purchased a timepiece at Sotheby’s before and 40 percent were under 40 years old. That same month also set a record for the highest price ever paid for a watch online when a 2014 Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5711 in platinum sold for $484,000. Thirst for the Gerald Genta-designed model shows no signs of being quenched anytime soon.

Rolex Daytonas continue to be another top go-to for collectors. A Rolex Paul Newman Daytona Ref. 6241 in stainless steel circa 1968 sold in April for $306,518 and a Daytona Ref. 6263 in stainless steel, made for Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum circa 1975, took in $258,000.