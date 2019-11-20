Sotheby’s Latest Watch Auction Has Vintage Memorabilia You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

Fine watches are some of the few sartorial investments you can make which appreciate in value over time. Even the best bespoke suits can’t say as much. Timepieces are almost notoriously collectible for the passion they incite in their owners and a new auction held by Sotheby’s is sure to drive intense interest.

The Hong Kong Watches Online auction consists of 271 lots drawn from two private collections. One of the contributing collectors is anonymous while the other is a well-known personality who goes by kkavelll on Instagram and started his own Rolex museum of sorts. His assemblage proved so expansive it garnered its own display in Hong Kong in 2017.

The auction represents a wide assortment of rare and unusual merchandise related but not limited to Rolex (there’s a little Patek Philippe and Piaget included for good measure). Plenty of watches are in the mix and they comprise the majority of what’s available, but what makes this group so enticing is the unique items one doesn’t typically associate with these venerated Swiss manufactures. These include things like a small vacuum tank used for testing the water-resistance of Rolex watches that dates to the ’70s, along with set of window displays from 1960 and a crown-shaped metal paperweight from the beginning of this decade.

When asked what drew him to source these rare items, the more private of the two collectors told Revolution that he was enchanted upon first viewing them at an auction years ago. “When I saw these wall clocks, displays and tools, they immediately caught my eye and I tried to bid on everything,” he said. “Unfortunately, I completely underestimated the demand for these objects and walked away empty-handed. But lesson learned, after that I now stop at all shows, auctions, flea-markets or anywhere that these treasures could be.”

You can make your own bid online from until November 26th for your chance at owning a piece (or pieces) of watch-related treasure not likely to be seen together again any time soon.