Spike Lee Shows Off a Yellow-Gold Rolex Daytona at the Yankees Game

Spike Lee is known for his unique sense of style, which he often punctuates with a pair of coveted kicks. But at the Yankees game on Tuesday night, it was the Crooklyn director’s $30,000 Rollie that captured our attention.

The 66-year-old filmmaker was photographed at the Bronx Bombers’ game against the Atlanta Braves in at Truist Park on August 15. In the photos, he appears to be wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, paired with a Yankees cap and pinstripe jersey. (The look, of course, wouldn’t be quite Spike without a signature twist, so he completed the ensemble with all-white glasses and cross-pendant chains.)

As for his choice of wristwear, the filmmaker’s Daytona comes housed in a 40 mm case crafted from 18-karat yellow gold, and is worn on a black Oysterflex rubber strap. It’s set with a striking black dial featuring snailed counters, 18-karat gold applique hour markers, and hands in a Chromalight display. All of that is framed by a black Cerachrom bezel with a tachymetric scale.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in yellow gold, available now for $30,600. Courtesy of Rolex

Each of the chronograph’s subdials is circled in yellow gold rings, providing a gorgeous three-pronged accent on the dial. They, of course, also serve a purpose: The watch’s central sweep seconds hand provides an accurate reading of 1/8 second, while the two counters on the dial display lapsed times in hours in minutes. The piece’s bezel measures up to 400 miles per hour, and the bidirectional Calibre 4131 movement provides an impressive 72-hour power reserve.

By the end of Tuesday’s game, the Braves had triumphed over the visitors. Atlanta’s starting pitcher, Bryce Elder, threw a one-hitter through seven innings, leading to a 5-0 win over the Yanks. The loss likely irked the famously intense New York sports fan, but Lee could at least leave the defeat knowing his watch game was a homerun.