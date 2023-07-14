Steph Curry Just Rocked a Panerai Luminor Marina Goldtech Courtside at Summer League in Vegas

Warriors star Steph Curry may be the highest-paid player of this NBA season, but he is clearly nailing stealth wealth.

The legendary point guard, who currently has a salary of about $48 million, showed up to an NBA Summer League game between the Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week wearing a decidedly relaxed ensemble and an understated Panerai watch.

The Luminor Marina Goldtech Sole Blu (PAM01112) was the perfect accompaniment to Curry’s tee, shorts, and bucket hat. Introduced in 2020, the model seamlessly combines Italian design flair with Swiss horological expertise. It features a 44 mm case in the watchmaker’s signature “Goldtech” alloy and a blue sun-brushed dial. The face is adorned with luminous Arabic numerals and hour markers, as well as a date indicator at 3 o’clock and small seconds sub-dial at 9 o’clock.

Dubs supporting Dubs pic.twitter.com/ImmDdaBWci — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 10, 2023

The watch is powered by Panerai’s in-house automatic caliber P.9010 with a power reserve of three days. It is also water resistant up to 50 meters (164 feet). Rounding out the design is a see-through sapphire crystal caseback and a blue alligator strap. “Its captivating design perfectly complements Curry’s remarkable skills and his magnetic presence both on and off the basketball court,” Panerai said in a statement.

Panerai Luminor Marina Goldtech Sole Blu. Panerai

Priced at $26,800, the Luminor is one of the more modest watches a player has sported courtside. LeBron James, for instance, previously rocked Rolex’s Diamond-Encrusted “Eye of the Tiger” Daytona (about $200,000 secondhand) and Audemars Piguet’s new Royal Oak (worth $70,000). Paolo Banchero has also donned a glitzy Richard Mille that cost as much as $285,000.

CP3 🔒 SC30 pic.twitter.com/Oeyj3xQd8N — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 10, 2023

Curry, on the other hand, tends to opt for less flashy wrist candy. His collection reportedly includes a Rolex Sea-Dweller ($20,000), a Cartier Santos 100 ($14,900), a Cartier Santos Skeleton ($57,000), a Rolex President Day-Date II ($36,500), an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore ($16,000), and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ‘Dual Time’ ($55,000). Add all of those together, and the wealth is not that stealth.