Steve Harvey’s Yearslong Style Overhaul Now Includes This Elegant Hublot Watch

Survey says: it’s a Hublot on Steve Harvey’s wrist.

The perennial TV personality, perhaps most famous for hosting Family Feud, was recently spotted wearing a Classic Fusion Black Magic onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The 65-year-old comedian, who for many years wore ill-fitting ensembles and jackets that fell above his knees, has been on a style evolution over the past few years. He’s embraced Saint Laurent leather trousers, Bottega Veneta combat boots and even Balenciaga pajamas, with help from stylist Elly Karamoh. It fitting, then, that he’s opted for some designer wrist candy from a horological heavyweight.

Although the Classic Fusion Black Magic was first released in 2019, it has a timeless design that makes it an easy addition to even the boldest wardrobes. The monochromatic watch features a polished, satin-finished case in high-tech black ceramic and a matching bezel. The case comes in four different sizes, from 33 mm up to 45 mm, but Harvey’s looks like the largest.

The matte black dial, meanwhile, is equipped with silver-toned hands and hour markers. There is also a date display at 3 o’clock. To keep with the theme, the black rubber strap is fitted with a black-plated stainless steel buckle. (You can also opt for a ceramic bracelet for a little extra dosh.)

WATCH

The watch is driven by a powerful automatic movement, the HUB11122, which has a 4 Hz frequency, 21 jewels and 42 hours of power reserve. The timepiece is also water resistant to 164 feet (50 meters)—not that you’d take it for a swim.

As its moniker implies, the Classic Fusion is based on Hublot’s Classic Original dress watch from 1980. This was the first model the Swiss watchmaker ever produced and went against all the traditional watch designs at the time. Sounds a little like Harvey’s suits throughout the ‘90s.

Hublot’s Classic Fusion Black Magic with a rubber strap and 42 mm case will set you back $9,400.