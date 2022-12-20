5 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers for the Watch Collector in Your Life

Gone are the days when stockings are stuffed with dollar store finds, loads of candy and other oddities you’re sure to re-gift or simply chuck in a donation pile. That festive sock is valuable real estate where you can prove the best things really do come in small packages.

For the watch collector in your life, it shouldn’t be too difficult: Watches and their accessories are inherently compact, after all. But if you’re finding yourself in a holiday panic, paralyzed by the not-so-subtle ticking clock counting down the shopping days that remain, don’t fret. We have five quick and easy stocking stuffers that are perfect for your resident watch lover.

Berluti Scritto Leather Watch Case

Berluti Scritto Leather Watch Case Mr. Porter

As your watch collection grows, you can never have too many rolls and cases to store your models or securely take them on your travels. And sometimes, you want a case that’s just as beautiful as the timepiece inside. Look no further than Berluti’s Scritto leather case. This stunning single-watch case is crafted in Italy from the house’s signature Ice Brown patinated leather and etched with its calligraphic Scritto motif.

Buy Now on Mr, Porter: $1,100

Jean Rousseau Asteria Alligator Watch Strap in Green

Asteria Alligator Watch Strap in Green Jean Rousseau

Nothing makes an old watch feel brand new again like swapping the strap. With a few simple steps, a new strap gives any timepiece an entirely different look and feel. If you want to make any model feel ultra-luxurious, an alligator strap is the way to go. We love this rich green hue of this strap from Jean Rousseau. It’s subtle enough to serve as a neutral accessory for any outfit, yet eye-catching enough to add a bit more flair than your standard black leather.

Buy Now on Jean Rousseau: $400

Scatola Del Tempo Tool Kit

Scatola Del Tempo Tool Kit Mr. Porter

The right set of tools is essential for any watch enthusiast, and this set by Scatola Del Tempo is the complete package. Housed in a luscious full-grain leather toolbox, the collection contains a full set of Bergeon watchmaking tools. Inside you’ll find screwdrivers and spare blades in three sizes as well as a spring bar tool. It’s a perfect compact option to carry wherever you go in case you need to make an emergency repair or simply change your strap. This petite gift can be perfectly tucked into a stocking for your favorite watch enthusiast.

Buy Now on Mr. Porter: $440

Everest Bands Curved End Deployant Leather Strap for Daytonas

Curved End Deployant Leather Strap for Daytonas Everest Bands

For those with a Rolex, you may feel the task of finding the perfect alternate strap is a bit challenging. Everest Bands is here to solve that problem. One of the unique characteristics of Rolex’s sport watches is the connection of the solid end link to the case. Everest has perfected the curved end watchstrap that eliminates the unsightly gap between the end of the strap and the case, making sure your timepiece is ready to go no matter what the occasion.

Buy Now on Everest Bands: $225

Rapport London Croc-Effect Leather Watch Roll

Rapport London Croc-Effect Leather Watch Roll Mr. Porter

This leather watch roll from Rapport London is not only fashionable and functional but also just slim enough to slip in a stocking. It’s made of leather with a handsome croc-effect and rich navy hue along with a buckle closure so you can keep your watches safe. Inside, you’ll find a suede, removable padded roll that can accommodate three timepieces, allowing you to curate the ideal assortment for a weekend getaway.

Buy Now on Mr. Porter: $415