Now You Can Experience the Engineering of a Formula 1 Race Car Inside Your Watch

“In F/1 design, parts of the car must be totally rigid, other parts strong yet very exible—otherwise

they would break,” says Richard Mille, whose watch company has famously adopted the design codes of Formula 1 racecars. Less well understood by the public, however, is the degree to which Mille has incorporated racing-oriented constructions into the actual timekeeping performance of his watches. “I have used this approach in a number of our tourbillons,” he continues. “The bridges are light, crafted of titanium with cutouts in order to be very exible, while the baseplate is extremely rigid to protect the movement’s stability.”

Mille’s watches are also known for emulating a number of edgy automotive constructions like the tubular chassis of 1960s Formula 1 cars, which translated into a tubular baseplate on the original RM 012 from 2006, with related components in some of the more recent RM 50 iterations. The company had to design and then assemble the struts so that the working pinions were positioned within microns in a three-dimensional space and were able to withstand shocks.

Other, less visible connections have materialized through Mille’s search for improved functionality. “The going train of a watch, analogous to the racing car’s power train, must transfer energy to the escapement in an optimal, unwavering, and efficient manner,” he says. “This is why I use an automotive gear profile in parts of the going train, directly taken from engine design. It transfers energy more efficiently than a classic watchmaking gear-tooth profile can.”