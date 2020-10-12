TAG Heuer’s Monaco Watch Now Comes With a Bracelet for the First Time in 20 Years

Sometimes moving forward means looking back, and that’s precisely what TAG Heuer has done to update its classic Monaco chronograph.

The Monaco hasn’t sported a metal bracelet for two decades until now, and the design––with H-shaped links––used here echoes similar bracelets used on the model during the early 1970s. This point of inspiration was uncovered by the design team in the brand’s own archives but was tweaked to make for a more contemporary look and offer improved comfort by tapering where it wraps around the wrist.

“The bracelet is particularly important for any wristwatch––without a good bracelet, the timepiece lacks desirability,” said TAG Heuer’s heritage director, Catherine Eberlé-Devaux, in a press statement. “For the new Monaco timepieces, we have alluded to its brilliant past with a familiar design and color while reinforcing that the collection is moving forward with innovative new technology.”

The new edition comes with two distinct dials, one black with a sunray-brushed appearance and one lustrous blue. The latter features a red, white and blue color scheme similar to the one found on the original Monaco from 1969. Both sport square 39mm cases with square counters positioned at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock. The Calibre Heuer 02 propels each version with 80 hours of power reserve and is made visible by a sapphire crystal case back. Stainless steel bracelets incorporate horizontal bars connected with smaller horizontal links and secure with a TAG Heuer-engraved butterfly clasp.

Last year marked a major milestone for the Monaco, as the model celebrated its 50th anniversary. TAG Heuer paid tribute to the occasion with a series of special-edition releases that proved so successful the brand continues to experiment with the collector favorite. The 2020 iterations––of which these two with stainless steel bracelets are a part––have improved inner mechanics with additional power and a bolder look.

TAG Heuer’s Monaco Automatic Chronograph is available for $6,750.