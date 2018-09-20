Tag Heuer Doubles Down on Atomic Number 6

Whether it’s scratch-resistant gold or solid sapphire, the development and implementation of new materials for timepiece construction is an obvious way for watchmaker to add a contemporary twist to mechanical watches whose basic designs haven’t changed a whole lot in more than a century.

For TAG Heuer, a brand so intimately connected to motorsports, it’s not surprising that it has produced a number of timepieces that incorporate ultra-light, super-strong carbon fiber—a material used liberally on racecars and road-legal supercars—in their cases and dials. The newest collection to proudly showcase the high-performance material is the Carbon Aquaracer, which comprises three variations in different colors: rose gold, yellow, and blue. However, on each of the three versions, the color is kept to a minimum, mostly relegated to the indices, seconds hand, and strap.

The 41 mm case is constructed from lightweight titanium with a corrosion-resistant black physical vapor deposition coating, and the 60-minute unidirectional bezel is made completely from carbon—both of which help minimize the weight of the watch, helping ensure its comfort on the wrist. Because of random elements inherent in the process of creating the carbon bezel, each piece features its own unique marble-like pattern of black and gray. The company line is that these inclusions resemble waves, which gives the diving watch—water resistant up to 984 feet (300 meters)—a nice visual hint to its practical purpose.

A faux carbon fiber dial continues the black and gray motif. The TAG Heuer logo appears at 12 o’clock on the dial and is rendered in different tones depending on the version. A date magnified date window appears at 3 o’clock.

The Carbon Aquaracer collection is available now online and in boutiques. The yellow and blue variations are priced at $4,000, but if you want to kick your game up a notch and really splurge, you can plunk down an extra $50 for the rose gold version.