TAG Heuer’s New Coffee Table Book Chronicles the History of the Iconic Carrera

TAG Heuer is bringing one of its most iconic timepieces to your coffee table.

The Swiss watchmaker just unveiled its new book, TAG Heuer Carrera: The Race Never Stops, on Tuesday. Spanning 352 pages, the celebratory tome will chronicle the beloved wrist candy’s history through detailed insights; it also includes an exclusive Carrera catalog that looks back at significant series models released between 1963 and 2023.

Naturally, the $113 book doubles as eye-candy for your home. A faint black checkered print, reminiscent of the Carrera Panamericana race that inspired the watch’s name, envelops the cover. Its spine, meanwhile, dons a bright-red hue—similar to something you’d see on a classic Porsche Carrera GT. Stacked white pages, contrasted by a red-stripe effect, liven up its moody appearance, along with an image of a sleek Carrera watch on the front.

A closer look at the book releasing this fall. Tag Heuer

Inside, you’ll find six captivating chapters, each detailing a decade of the stylish timepiece’s history. Taking you from the 1960s to today, the book goes on an “exhilarating journey through the watch’s evolution,” TAG Heuer says. The tome can also be used as an encyclopedia for fans, who’ll find anecdotes—ranging from movements to release dates to nicknames—for each model included.

“The release of this commemorative book marks a significant milestone in the history of the TAG Heuer Carrera, inviting expert, connoisseur, and watchmaking aficionados to delve deeper into the intricate world of this revered timepiece,” the brand says. “With its meticulous attention to detail and captivating narratives, TAG Heuer Carrera: The Race Never Stops is set to become an essential addition to any watch connoisseur’s library.”

Snag a copy for yourself at TAG Heuer boutiques and book shops starting October 6.