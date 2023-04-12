TAG Heuer’s Newest Carrera Watches Are a Modern Throwback to the ‘60s Original

TAG Heuer’s latest watch proves you can teach an old dog new tricks.

In March, at Watches and Wonders 2023 in Geneva, the Swiss watchmaker clued us into new models designed to honor the Carrera line’s 60th anniversary. The series is well-known for its racing-inspired performance watches, and to honor its prowess, two new “glassbox” models were just added to the series. Both were crafted to honor the legacy of Jack Heuer’s original Carrera watch design, introduced in 1963.

The first of the two releases, dubbed the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph, is set in a 39 mm case crafted from polished steel. You can choose between a black dial or a blue alternative with matching calfskin straps. Three counters in silver “azure” sit atop the reverse panda design. Its main dial also features a 60-second scale and tachymeter scale along the tension ring, which was Jack’s idea for the first Carrera model.

From left to right: TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillion; TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph in Black; TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph in Blue Tag Heuer

Both new watches are called “glassbox” models because their cases are topped by a dome-like sapphire crystal similar to ones used on 1970s Heuer Carrera models—but with a twist. The crystal for the new models has been reimagined so that the curve flows seamlessly over the tachymeter scale. Their flange and indexes have also been curved, aiding in the illusion of being on the outside looking in.

The chronograph runs on a next-generation movement by TAG Heuer known as Calibre TH20-00, aka Heuer 02. The automatic movement has a balance frequency of 28,800 vph, 80-hour power reserve, 100-meter water resistance. An oscillating weight for the bidirectional winding part of the calibre also allows for peak precision. You can view the movement through the chronograph’s sapphire case back which features a variety of signature engravings. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph is available now, in black and blue versions, for $6,450.

New steel-polished pushers along the tourbillion’s bezel (left) and the open caseback of a chronograph model. Tag Heuer

TAG Heuer’s second celebratory watch release, meanwhile, is a bit more… intense. Dubbed the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillion, the watch is set in a larger 42 mm steel case. Its brushed dial is dressed in an intense-blue hue that is highlighted by a minute chronograph counter at 3 o’clock and a matching hour chronograph counter at 9 o’clock. The rhodium-plated tourbillion at six o’clock adds visual interest, and so do the fiery orange-lacquered central hand and seconds markers.

The tourbillion model runs on TAG Heuer’s calibre TH20-09, which cranks out a balance frequency of 28,800 vph. One downside: it has a shorter power reserve, achieving up to 65 hours. Whichever you choose is sure to keep excellent time on the track and off. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillion releases in May for $24,050.