TAG Heuer Unveils 3 New Skeletonized Watches in Celebration of the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

TAG Heuer is taking its Monaco watch back to their namesake racetrack.

The Swiss luxury watchmaker added a trio of timepieces to its Monaco collection this week, each of which celebrates the principality’s high-octane Formula 1 Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend. Dubbed the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph, the three watches feature skeletonized dials, and all of them are set in 39 mm cases crafted from sandblasted grade 2 titanium.

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronographs in Racing Red (left) and Original Blue (right) Tag Heuer

The timepieces are designed to mark the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix race, but they also highlight different moments of the brand’s racing history. The new Original Blue watch is inspired by the first TAG Heuer Monaco blue dial. Its blue surface and red hands echo the original design. The Racing Red model, meanwhile, is a nod to the brand’s relationships with famous drivers, such as Steve McQueen in the 1960s. Its red details mimic racing sparks on the tracks. The color also carries over into its column wheel and engravings for a road-inspired touch.

The final watch added to the Monaco collection is the turquoise Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph. Unlike the other two editions, its case titanium case has a black diamond-like coating, or DLC, which means its icy blue lacquer details pop against its dark surfaces.

All three new timepieces are equipped with the brand’s in-house Heuer 02 movement (somewhat similar to the TAG Heuer Monaco’s original movement from the ‘70s) which uses the column wheel to activate the chronograph. The automatic calibre, seen through the open caseback, delivers an 80-hour power reserve and water resistance of up to 100 meters.

The caseback of the turquoise edition (pictured at the top of the story)

You can wear each of the new watches on a black calfskin-and-rubber strap, and the Original Blue comes with its own matching strap. Alternatively, you can order your Monaco Chronograph with a sandblasted DLC grade 2 titanium bracelet, complete with a folding clasp and double safety push buttons.

You can buy all three chronographs now for between $10,750 and $11,250 at Tag Heuer.com