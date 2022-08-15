TAG Heuer and Porsche’s New Taycan-Inspired Smartwatch Displays All Your Car’s Vitals

TAG Heuer and Porsche’s latest smartwatch pays homage to one of the most popular EVs in recent history.

The Connected Calibre E4 – Porsche Edition was inspired by the design of the all-electric Taycan. (You know, the EV that managed to outsell the 911 in its second full year on the market.) The decidedly sporty wrist candy, which debuted online Thursday, follows in the footsteps of the duo’s Carrera Chronograph unveiled in 2021.

The newcomer’s 45 mm case is crafted from black Grade 2 titanium coated in DLC and treated in a sandblasted finish. The polished ceramic bezel is lacquered in the same shades of “frozen blue” and gray used on the Taycan, while two pushers finished in blue and black sit at 2 and 4 o’clock, respectively.

The timepiece is topped by a flat sapphire crystal that protects its OLED display. Dubbed the “Circuit,” the exclusive dial nods to the electric circuits ued within both the Taycan and the smartwatch, as well as actual racing circuits. The case back is engraved with “TAG Heuer x Porsche” to mark the release. The leather and rubber strap, meanwhile, mirrors the interiors of Stuttgart’s finest.

Three chronograph-style complications on the face display information from compatible Porsche models. The first complication shows how much of your car’s battery is available, the second indicates its autonomy (battery percentage and gas levels) and the third is a shortcut to the Wear OS My Porsche app. The app allows you to control heating and A/C in your vehicle from the watch. One other complication displays your car’s mileage. To unlock these features, however, you’ll need to have a Porsche ID, Porsche Connect subscription and the My Porsche app on your watch and phone. Models that can connect to the timepiece include the Panamera (G2), the 911, the Cayenne (E2 II), the 718 and the Macan, to name a few.

To top it off, the watch promises a battery life of one full day and can charge to 100 percent in under two hours. It also sports sensors that detect your heart rate and double as a microphone, along with 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity and a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear processor. The operating system, Wear2 by Google, allows you to access other apps, too.

WATCH

“For both TAG Heuer and Porsche, the thrill of driving is part of our heritage, and this watch celebrates the fearless spirit of both maisons—as well as highlights the sustainable innovation of the Taycan,” TAG’s CEO Frédéric Arnault said in a statement.

You can buy the Connected Calibre E4 – Porsche Edition now for $2,750. Deliveries start in September.