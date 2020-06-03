Tag Heuer’s Newest Smartwatch Was Made to Help You Improve Your Golf Game

The luxury smartwatch wars are heating up. A day after Hublot unveiled the latest version of its connected watch, the Big Bang e, TAG Heuer is out with the newest Golf edition of its Connected watch, designed to interact seamlessly with the TAG Heuer Golf app.

The brand isn’t starting from scratch. In 2019, it created the Golf app and, with it, the first edition of its Connected Golf watch. Then, in March, TAG Heuer unveiled the third generation of its Connected watch. The latest edition of the Golf watch marries the latest smartwatch functionality with app features designed to help players up their game, such as 3-D mapping, hazards distance, shot tracking, scorecards, pro stats and a new Driving Zone feature, which uses stats gleaned from a player’s past rounds to calculate the best zone for them to target.

The model offers what Frédéric Arnault, TAG Heuer’s Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, describes as “a performance-oriented digital experience not only for golf, but many sports and everyday activities as well.”

“Every detail has been purposefully engineered to help refine the player’s strategy, improve their accuracy and remove the guesswork so they can focus on enjoying the game, without compromising on elegance and style,” Arnault said in a statement.

The 45 mm black titanium case of the TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition echoes the chronographs on which the brand has built its reputation. Encircled by a matte black ceramic bezel embellished by 18 engraved and lacquered graduations designed to serve as a reference for performance at each hole, the watch incorporates aesthetic details with meaningful functionality, such as green-lacquered pushers used to record shots and shot distances.

The watch comes on a white rubber strap with green stitching textured to evoke the pattern on a golf ball, as well as a black perforated rubber alternative.

The TAG Heuer Golf App is a standalone mobile app, available for free to anyone with an iOS or Android device, regardless of whether they own the companion Connected watch. Loaded with 40,000 maps—covering 99 percent of the world’s golf courses, according to the brand—the app provides performance insights, records shot distances and scores, and offers easy-to-read course mapping.

That’s not all. The watch also comes with the new TAG Heuer Sports application, which tracks running, cycling, walking and fitness sessions.

Available tomorrow at TAG Heuer boutiques, select retailers and at tagheuer.com, the TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition retails for $2,550.