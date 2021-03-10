Tag Heuer’s Updated Smartwatch Tracks Your Golf Game—and Your Health off the Links, Too

TAG Heuer’s smartwatch division is keeping busy during the pandemic. Nine months after introducing a revamped Golf Edition of its Connected watch, the Swiss watchmaker is out with another update that features enhanced maps and a new tool to identify the best golf club based on a user’s distance.

At the same time, the Swiss brand has also added a new Wellness app to its Connected watch that allows users to monitor their daily activities.

The latest Golf Edition boasts redesigned 2-D maps—now featuring details such as forests and trees—and dramatically improved 3-D maps that evoke the same visuals golfers might expect to find at professional tournaments. The club recommendation tool, meanwhile, allows users to set up distances for each of their clubs, before providing advice on which one to use (the feature can easily be disabled during tournament play).

That’s not all. The Golf Edition app has a unique scoring feature that enables users to see their score in stroke play, stableford or match play. Another beloved feature helps track shots and records shot distances.

The smartwatch is housed in a 45 mm black titanium case and comes on a white rubber strap with green stitching as well as a black perforated rubber strap for everyday use.

Users of the TAG Heuer Connected watch can now track their biometrics (including step count, exercise intensity, real-time and continuous heart rate monitoring and calories burned), in keeping with the smartwatch’s year-old repositioning as a luxury health and wellness tool. (The associated app features a new Wellness tab that marks a user’s steady progress.)

“In addition to elegance and performance, our users also expressed a strong interest for tracking their wellness,” TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault said in a statement. “We value their input; we know how important it is to remain active these days. And we created the TAG Heuer Connected Wellness app for them.”