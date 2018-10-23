Tag Heuer Makes Time to Honor Racer Ayrton Senna

One of the most beloved figures in his sport—not to mention one of the most successful of all time—is without doubt Formula One racecar driver Ayrton Senna. Senna won a remarkable 41 grands prix and the overall World Drivers’ Championship three times: in 1988, 1990, and 1991. Cool and focused under pressure, Senna had a global appeal that made him a natural choice to be a brand ambassador for motorsports-tied watch brand TAG Heuer in 1991. Unfortunately, the collaboration was cut short when Senna tragically lost his life at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994.

Although Senna himself only had the opportunity to work on one TAG Heuer model, since his passing, the brand has helped keep his legacy alive with the periodic release of timepieces honoring the racer (the McLaren Senna sports car also doesn’t hurt). The two newest models to be introduced to the Senna Special Editions Collection are the Carrera Calibre Heuer 02 Chronograph Automatic and the Carrera Heuer 02 Tourbillon Chronograph Chronometer.

The 43 mm Carrera Calibre Heuer 02 Chronograph Automatic features a steel case fitted with a ceramic bezel printed with a tachymeter scale as well as Senna’s name and “S” logo. The same logo also appears at the center of the chronograph’s hour subdial. The $6,350 watch comes on a steel bracelet composed of s-shaped links, the same style Senna adopted for his own watches.

The Carrera Heuer 02 Tourbillon Chronograph Chronometer is a slightly larger watch at 45 mm and, unlike its production partner, is limited to just 175 pieces. In addition to a chronograph, the watch also features a tourbillion visible at six o’clock and is powered by a certified chronometer movement. Senna branding appears in roughly the same places as on the other model, though this version comes on a matte black leather and rubber strap with red stitching. The limited-edition watch is priced at $21,000.

Both of the new Tag Heuer Senna watches are currently available for purchase through the manufacturer’s website.