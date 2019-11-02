The Final TAG Heuer Monaco Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Watch Is Here

When TAG Heuer set out earlier this year to mark the golden anniversary of the Monaco—a square-cased model introduced in 1969 and made famous by actor Steve McQueen, who wore it in the 1971 film Le Mans—the brand chose to celebrate not once but five times, with five limited editions, each paying homage to a different decade in the iconic watch’s history.

On Oct. 28, brand ambassadors Cara Delevingne and Li Yifeng unveiled the Monaco 2009-2019 Limited Edition, the fifth and final watch in the series, in Shanghai, before an audience that included Stéphane Bianchi, CEO of the LVMH Watchmaking Division and of TAG Heuer, and Frédéric Arnault, TAG Heuer chief strategy and digital officer (and son of LVMH chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault).

To present the previous four limited editions, TAG Heuer held events at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix in May (for the first edition, inspired by the years 1969 to 1979); in Le Mans, France (for the second edition, marking the years from 1979 to 1989); in New York (for the 1990s-inspired third edition); and Tokyo (for the early 2000s-style edition).

The brand chose Shanghai for the unveiling of the edition marking the model’s most recent decade because, according to a press release, “China is always ahead of its time.”

The 2010s-inspired piece is understated and sleek, with a techy gray color scheme, including a sandblasted stainless steel case and charcoal-colored sunray dial accented with bold red on the hands and 12 o’clock marker.

The automatic chronograph is powered by Calibre 11, a modern version of the model’s original 1969 movement. It features a caseback engraved with the Monaco Heuer logo as well as the words “2009-2019 Special Edition” and “One of 169,” and comes on a perforated black calfskin strap with black lining and grey stitching, inside a dark blue box specially created for this limited edition. Like its predecessors, the piece retails for $6,550.

Tag Heuer Monaco Limited Editions: