Patrick Dempsey, Kieran Culkin, and Other Stars Step Out to Celebrate TAG Heuer’s New N.Y.C. Boutique

TAG Heuer pulled out all the stops for the grand opening of its New York City flagship.

The Swiss watchmaker hosted a star-studded soiree on Wednesday night to celebrate the new Fifth Avenue boutique and the launch of the reimagined Carrera Skipper.

The event was held on the rooftop of a hidden penthouse just a few steps from the store. TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault and LVMH leadership enjoyed cocktails and a seated dinner with A-Listers, influencers, and media. Celebs on the guest list included brand ambassadors Patrick Dempsey and Alexandra Daddario, as well as friends of the house Kieran Culkin, Natasha Lyonne, Christopher Briney, Taylor Zackhar Perez, Thomas Doherty, and Garrett Wilson, to name but a few. The watches and outfits of the evening were on point, as is the new boutique.

The exterior of the new TAG Heuer boutique on Fifth Avenue. TAG Heuer

Located on one of the city’s busiest and fanciest thoroughfares, the new location features a striking black facade that is a fitting prelude to the sleek, modern interior. Developed by the watchmaker’s in-house design and architectural team in Switzerland, the store spans a whopping 1,106 square feet and every inch evokes the spirit of the brand.

The interior is characterized by clean lines, premium materials, and a color palette of deep blues that complement the watch collections. Both new pieces and iconic designs are displayed throughout. TAG has also created an homage to the Carrera in honor of its 60th anniversary.

The space even has interactive, multimedia elements. The freestanding Connected Watch display allows you to experience the next-gen Calibre E4 line. More importantly, there is a dedicated VIP Lounge for private consultations and tailored shopping experiences.

The VIP lounge in the new boutique. TAG Heuer

“To be located among iconic landmarks in the heart of this historic city is an important moment for the brand, and underscores our commitment to serving our discerning clientele and delivering the most exceptional retail experience in every aspect of the client journey,” Arnault said in a statement. “This is yet another exciting opening in our aggressive retail expansion in the Americas.”

If you’re planning to check out the new store, don’t forget to look for the Carrera Skipper Chronograph. The contemporary take on the 1960s collector’s piece will set you back $6,750.

Click here to see all the photos of the boutique and opening.