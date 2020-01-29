Quantcast
// RR One

Finally, Museum-Quality Exhibitions for the Watch Obsessed Are Coming to New York

The 154-year-old Horological Society of New York just opened its first exhibition—and has many more planned.

Night Clock from the Collection of Bob Frishman Courtesy of HSNY

Now through May, horology lovers passing through Manhattan will want to set their sights on the Horological Society of New York (HSNY). The 154-year-old nonprofit, revered for its monthly lecture series at the General Society Library in midtown, is showcasing its first loan exhibition, and hinting at more to come.

The inaugural show, titled “Highlights of the Collection of Bob Frishman,” features 50 horological items spanning time periods and categories, including clocks, watches, portable sundials, tools, instruments and horological ephemera such as technical drawings.

Bob Frishman

Bob Frishman  Ellen Wollop for HSNY

Frishman, a friend of HSNY, was recently named exhibit curator and will be working on the society’s 2020 exhibitions and beyond. A fellow of the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors (NAWCC) and chairman of the NAWCC Time Symposium Committee, he also serves as a freeman of the Worshipful Company of Clockmakers and is founder and owner of Bell-Time Clocks in Andover, Mass.

“We felt it made sense to start with selections from his own collection,” says Nicholas Manousos, president of the society. “It’s a really esoteric, fun collection filled with horological items you don’t see all the time.”

Among the highlights are:

Night Clock from the Collection of Bob Frishman

Night Clock from the Collection of Bob Frishman  Courtesy of HSNY

A night clock by the British United Clock Co. in Birmingham, England, 1853. “Back before electricity, how did you tell time in the middle of the night?” Manousos asks. “Usually you’d talk about minute repeaters or clocks that chime to tell you the time. But what if you couldn’t afford a clock or pocket watch like that? Even back then, those were very expensive. A more affordable option was a clock with a translucent dial. There was a candle holder right behind it; you were supposed to light a candle before you went to sleep.”

Clockwork Roasting from the Collection of Bob Frishman

Clockwork Roasting from the Collection of Bob Frishman  Courtesy of HSNY

A 19th-century spring-wound clockwork roasting or “bottle” jack by John Linwood in England. “If you go to the supermarket and see slow-roasting rotisserie chicken, well this is a mechanical device for making a rotisserie chicken,” Manousos says. “You wind it up just like a clock and it will rotate very slowly over an open fire.”

Sun Dial Watch from the Collection of Bob Frishman

Sun Dial Watch from the Collection of Bob Frishman  Courtesy of HSNY

A “sunwatch” by the Ansonia Clock Co. in Brooklyn, N.Y., c. 1920. “We have something the Boy Scouts may have had in their pockets in the early 20th century, a portable sundial,” Manousos says. “We have the original cardboard box and instructions. It’s a pop-up sundial so you could orient yourself if you’re hiking in the wilderness.”

The Horological Society of New York

The Horological Society of New York  Courtesy of HSNY

Although the exhibition is heavy on timekeepers—from British- and American-made clocks from the 19th century to a pair of Swatch watches, c. 1998—it also features a number of “mechanical devices that aren’t necessarily timekeepers but share the same technology,” Manousos says. “Like a mechanical air meter, an instrument that measures cubic feet of air volume, used by ventilation engineers. Today it would be digital, but this one by Negretti & Zamba is completely mechanical. It has a propeller blade to see how fast air is traveling by it.”

To hear Manousos tell it, the impetus for the exhibition series was tourism.

“When you Google horology and New York, the Horological Society is one of the first results,” says Manousos. “We get emails all the time from tourists coming to New York asking if there are any watch or clock museums they could go to. Unfortunately, the answer is no. The Met and the Frick have wonderful pieces in their collections but they’re not all in one place. So this is the start of our work towards building one central place for that type of experience. We hesitate to call it a museum because it’s not that big yet, but we’re building towards that.”

More Watch Collector

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad