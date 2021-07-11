The RealReal’s Watch Sale Features Limited-Edition Timepieces From Hublot, Piaget and More

The RealReal is currently selling some seriously special watches.

The luxury consignment marketplace recently opened its watch vault for a limited-time-only sale of coveted timepieces—billed as the watches its curators almost kept for themselves. The sale includes examples from a variety of fine Swiss brands, including Piaget, Cartier, Rolex and Hublot. Prices start as low as $6,995 for a Pierre Kunz watch and reach as high as $141,995 for a skeletonized tourbillon chronograph by Audemars Piguet.

At press time, there were 28 watches remaining, from a Cartier Santos-Dumont skeleton watch for $29,495 to a limited-edition, Jaquet Droz Astrale Quantieme Perpetual, one of an edition of 88. There are also eight of Piaget’s ultra-thin Altiplano watches available, several of them set with diamonds.

Rounding out the lot are two dynamic tourbillions from Hublot and Audemars Piguet. Hublot only made 18 of its limited-edition Bigger Bang Tourbillion, a monopusher chronograph that’s going for $56,500. Audemars Piguet’s Jules Audemars Tourbillion Chronograph, meanwhile, is the most expensive timepiece on offer in the sale. The limited-production model features an openwork dial that offers a view into its hand-wound calibre for $141,995.

“We’ve seen a growing appetite for timepieces amongst our shoppers, and through the secondary market we’re able to democratize access to even the rarest of watches,” the company said in a statement. “The Vault creates an opportunity for everyone from horology veterans to budding enthusiasts to treasure hunt for that uniquely covetable piece.”

Launched in 2011 by CEO Julie Wainwright, the RealReal began as a startup that evolved into a business of authenticating luxury consignment goods from clothing, to watches, fine art, home goods and more. The once online-only retailer now has 17 retail locations (including 12 shoppable stores) across the country where shoppers can meet with experts to receive valuations of items they would like to sell—free of charge. Head over to the RealReal’s website to shop the exclusive watch vault sale now.