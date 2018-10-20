The Sun Rises and Sets with Krayon’s New Everywhere Watch

The shortlisted winners of this year’s upcoming Grand Prix D’Horlogerie De Geneve on November 9th were announced last month, and there were some incredible watches in the line-up. The Men’s Complication category usually produces some truly exceptional timepieces including tourbillons, minute repeaters, and perpetual calendars. These are in themselves breathtaking complications, but every now and then, something truly special comes along—something different that pushes the boundaries of horology. This year it was the Krayon Everywhere Horizon. The Everywhere is the first watch that relative newcomer Krayon has produced, and they certainly didn’t opt to play it safe right out of the starting gate. The Everywhere Horizon is an update to the original Everywhere watch and features a white gold case with 94 baguette diamonds, a 22-karat gold micro rotor visible through the caseback, and 80 hours of power reserve. This is a watch dreamed up by Remi Maillat—a mad scientist, a true lover of horological innovation, and a man who has an absolute passion for his craft.

So what does the Everywhere do? This marvel of mechanical engineering gives the precise times of sunrise and sunset in any given location around the world, and it does it mechanically via 595 carefully assembled components within a 42 mm case at just 6.5 mm thick. It is fully programmable and can easily be set to any location you choose by setting the date, latitude, longitude, and UTC via a pusher on the left side of the case and then set in place through the crown.

Watches that display sunrise/sunset times have been produced by brands before. But the difference is those watches haven’t been programmable. Yes, the sunrise/sunset could generally be set to any city of your choosing, but it had to be done at the factory before the watch was purchased. Specially shaped cams, which corresponded to q specific city and location needed to be made in order to correctly display that information—and your watch could only display that information for a single city of your choice. The Krayon Everywhere smashes these boundaries—you can select the date, latitude, and longitude of any city you wish and the correct information will be displayed.

While the Everywhere Horizon is an incredible timepiece, it is certainly not for everyone with a price tag of 775,000 CHF ($778,773 at current exchange). The Everywhere is also offered as a fully customizable piece—case material, engravings, diamond settings, movement finishing, custom engraved bridges, a custom engraved micro-rotor, and miniature painting or enamel dials are all possible. The caveat is Maillat can only make just five timepieces per year.