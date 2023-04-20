Tiffany & Co. Unveils 4 New Limited-Edition Watches to Celebrate Its N.Y.C. Flagship Revamp

In case you haven’t heard, 186-year-old Tiffany & Co. just got a major face-lift. Flush with funding from its new owner, luxury conglomerate LVMH, the storied American jeweler revealed a sprawling renovation of its iconic Fifth Avenue flagship late last month—the first head-to-toe overhaul in the location’s 83-year-long existence. A series of exclusive products were created to celebrate the Peter Marino–designed store, including a quartet of one-of-a-kind and limited-edition watches that can be purchased only at the revamped location, now dubbed the Landmark.

Also receiving a dramatic refresh is the company’s watch lineup in the form of a pair of models called Tiffany & Co. Union Square Limited Editions, a nod to the company’s early location, in the late 1800s, in the Lower Manhattan neighborhood. The new boutique models come with a dial that features the Tiffany & Co. logo situated askew at 10 o’clock, versus the traditional placement beneath the 12 o’clock marker. And alluding to the historic building’s 727 Fifth Avenue address, the 5 o’clock and 6 o’clock markers are removed to make room instead for “727,” which lines the bottom of the dial.

There are two iterations: a straightforward version with a rose-gold case and a cream-colored dial on a brown alligator-leather strap for $10,000 (pictured), and, for $35,000, one decked in pavé diamonds on the dial and rose-gold case with both black and Tiffany Blue alligator-leather strap options. Both are limited to just 100 pieces each and come with a color printing of the new store under their sapphire-crystal casebacks.

It wouldn’t be a true Tiffany & Co. moment, however, without one-of-a-kind, price-upon-request, diamonds-everywhere high-jewelry pieces. These are inspired by a different Manhattan monument, Washington Square, and while the location has no historical ties to the brand, it managed to inspire a thoroughly modern design. The 12 hour sectors take their cues from the park’s fountain while the diamond bracelet mimics the hexagonal-shaped pavement. There are just two in the world on offer: one with a blue-sapphire dial (pictured) and one with white diamonds.

But if you can’t get your hands on one of these tribute timepieces, make do with seeing Tiffany’s spruced-up digs, which span over 100,000 square feet, including a three-story glass addition where you’ll find other exclusive gems from high-jewelry pieces to home objets to eyewear. Plus, swing by to check out the new setting of the legendary 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond, previously worn by Beyoncé.