Tinder for Watches? This New Service Promises to Match You with Your Perfect Timepiece

A new matchmaking service for watch geeks has hit the U.S. market. WatchAdvisor, a Swiss-based watch database company, is bringing WatchTinder to American watch enthusiasts through its new partnership with authorized watch e-tailer Troverie. The online database has been a source for collectors and watch clients to explore, select, and purchase authorized watches through selected European retailers, but now WatchAdvisor can connect its American perusers to watches available stateside through Troverie.

Like the dating app Tinder, WatchTinder makes a match based on some brief preferences resulting, in this case, in the perfect partner in time. Unlike the dating service, WatchTinder connects clients to their watch matches through a series of lifestyle questions. Watch hunters start by selecting their preferred types of watches according to categories ranging from sailing, motor sport, and diving to more out of the box options like gambling and even “erotic watches” (who knew?). Then users can select whether they prefer “luxurious and distinguished,” “luxurious and recognizable,” “affordable and distinguished,” or “affordable and recognizable” timepieces. The database will then provide a series of watches, which the user can either like or dislike. If a client wants to purchase a timepiece, WatchTinder will suggest boutiques where the timepiece is sold and allow the user to reach out to the boutique through the site. Now American clients can be connected to U.S.-based Troverie instead of being directed to European boutiques.

In addition to being matched with their perfect timepiece, users can also create lists—similar to a Pinterest board—of watches they either plan to buy or are on their wish list. Over 250 watch brands are available on WatchAdvisor for perusal. That includes everything from traditional wristwatches to inventive creations from independents, as well as both pocket watches and smart watches. Prepare to go down the rabbit hole and tick away the hours.

The news of WatchAdvisor’s partnership with Troverie comes on the heels of a recent announcement of a deal Troverie inked with pre-owned e-tailer, Crown & Caliber, to offer watch owners an incentive to trade in and trade up their timepieces. An pre-owned watch traded into Crown & Caliber can yield either a cash offer or the equivalent credit plus an additional 20 percent of the value of the old timepiece that can be used towards the purchase of a new watch on Troverie. The e-tailer has been increasingly spreading its wings and its roster of 17 brand-authorized timepieces now includes Bell & Ross, Blancpain, Breguet, Breitling, Bulgari, Girard-Perregaux, Glashütte Original, Longines, Nomos, Omega, Tag Heuer, Ulysse Nardin, Zenith, and more.