Tom Brady Wore a Rare Platinum Rolex With an Eastern Arabic Dial to the French Open

Now that Tom Brady’s playing days are behind him, he can focus on his other interests—like adding to his watch collection.

The NFL legend was at Roland-Garros this past weekend to watch pal Novak Djokovic easily dispatch Caspar Ruud in the French Open final for his record-breaking 23rd major title. What caught our eye, though, was the timepiece the former quarterback was wearing—a platinum Rolex Day-Date 40 with an olive-green dial that houses Eastern Arabic numerals.

It’s the Arabic dial that make Brady’s watch so special (and coveted). The combination of features identifies the watch as a Ref. 228206, which was introduced back in 2021. Rolex began producing a limited number of 40 mm Day-Dates with Arabic dials in the 1950s for the Gulf elite but discontinued the practices in the ’70s, according to GQ. Middle Eastern collectors kept asking for the timepieces, though, and in 2016, the watchmaker released an exclusive Day-Date featuring an ice-blue dial with Arabic numerals. The references are exclusive to the region, because of which they’ve been known to sell for more than $100,000 on the secondary market.

Platinum Rolex Day-Date 40 with an olive-green dial with Eastern Arabic numerals Chrono24

Brady’s Day-Date would still be worthy of attention, even if it weren’t for its rare dial. Its 40 mm Oyster case is made from 950 platinum, topped with a smooth bezel and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with a Cyclop lens over the date. The case is attached to a platinum President bracelet with semi-circular three-piece links and has a concealed folding Crownclasp to keep it on your wrist. Powering the timepiece is the watchmaker’s in-house caliber 3255 movement, which has a power reserve of approximately 70 hours.

It’s unclear how much Brady’s Arabic-dial Day-Date costs or how he acquired it, but another example of the watch is currently available on Chrono24 for $153,799. Amazingly, it might not be the most spectacular watch in his collection. Since retiring for good earlier this year, the former IWC brand ambassador has been spotted wearing a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Gold and a Richard Mille RM11-03.